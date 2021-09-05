'He is the allrounder India are hoping Hardik would be': Twitter goes crazy as 'Lord' Thakur hits 2nd fifty of the match

Shardul Thakur may have looked slightly lacklustre with the ball in hand during England's first innings, but his effort with the bat has done more than enough to make up for it.

If the half-century in the first innings of the fourth Test at the Oval wasn't impressive enough, Thakur went repeated his exploits with the bat in the second dig as well. Thakur scored his second fifty of the match – and the third of his Test career – and added a 100-run partnership with Rishabh Pant to bring India back in contention of a win.

Also Read | India vs England Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 4

Thakur hit seven fours and a six en route to an innings of 60 and took India’s lead past the 300-run margin. He, along with Pant helped India regrouped after they had lost three wickets – Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli – in the first session on Sunday.

As Thakur got to his fifty, his teammates stood up in the change room and applauded his knock. However, the Indian players weren't the only ones who were awed by Thakur's batting. The world of Twitter was equally amused and as usual, took to the social media platform to express their admiration for 'Lord' Thakur.

Also Read | 4th Test: Virat Kohli slams the wall in frustration after losing his wicket on Day 4 of Oval Test - Watch

Lord Shardul Thakur is dismissed for 60. But man that was a terrific innings to watch. Some of his shots 😱 how good! #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 5, 2021

Shardul Thakur became the 2nd Indian after Wriddhiman Saha to score twin fifties in a Test match at No.8. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 5, 2021

Shardul Thakur is the fast bowling all rounder that India is hoping Hardik Pandya would turn out to be. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) September 5, 2021

FIFTY!

LORD Shardul thakur is that one backbencher who performs better than class toppers.#INDvENG — Bhuwantastic (@Bhuwantastic) September 5, 2021

Shardul Thakur is the Boss.

Another 50 and more to come.#indiavsEngland pic.twitter.com/P0jwGxx1gZ — Tapeshwar Singh (@__masterchief_) September 5, 2021

Another brilliant half century, SHARDUL THAKUR is cementing his place in the test team 🇮🇳👏🔥@imShard #ShardulThakur #IndvsEng — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) September 5, 2021

Indians to score 50 in both ings in a

Oval Test



SHARDUL THAKUR



END of the List#ENGvIND — STATS collector (@onlyforstats) September 5, 2021

Shardul Thakur (57 & 50*) has now become the only sixth batsman in Test history to make fifty-plus scores in each innings of a Test match while batting at #8.

Two other Indians Harbhajan Singh and Wriddiman Saha have also managed to do this.#INDvsEND #IndvEng#ENGvIND #EngvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 5, 2021

With his fifty, Thakur became the third Indian batsman to score a fifty in each innings of a Test match in England while batting at No.8, after Harbhajan Singh and Wriddhiman Saha.

Meanwhile, India headed into the tea break at 445/8, with a lead of 346 against England. The highest successful fourth-innings chase at the venue is under 300, which gives India a great chance on paper to acquire back lead in the series.