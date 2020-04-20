‘He kept saying that I am an old man,’ Dwayne Bravo talks about his sprinting match with MS Dhoni

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 16:32 IST

Dwayne Bravo might be 37-year-old but his will to compete hasn’t deterred. Bravo still keeps himself fit and is a constant presence whenever he takes the field. Bravo plays for the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League. CSK skipper MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo had sprinting match after the 2018 IPL final at the Wankhede Stadium and that moment is revered by the fans.

Now, Bravo has now revealed why they did that sprinting match in 2018. Bravo said that it was a challenge he had put forward to Dhoni for calling him old throughout the season.

“He kept saying throughout the entire season that I am an old man, I am an old man. I am very slow. I told him, ‘I will challenge you in a sprint between the wickets’. He said ‘no chance’. I said ‘we will do it after the tournament is over’,” Bravo said during an Instagram live chat.

“I said ‘I don’t want to do it in the middle of the tournament and one of us pop our hamstrings’. We did it after the final. It was a very close race, very very close. He beat me. It was a good race. He was very quick.”

Bravo further thanked both Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming for showing faith in his abilities.

“I am trusted by the captain MS a lot, and the coach Stephen Fleming. They allow me to be myself. Sometimes, I bowl in the death overs and go for a lot of runs. Different teams, different captains, even in the commentary they said ‘it’s time to move on from Bravo, get someone else to bowl at the death’.

“CSK always show faith in my ability to bowl at the death. It paid off. I can say, more often than not, you can deliver. Coming up against top players, things won’t always go your way. But I am a strong believer in my talent,” he said.

