‘He made it seem as if we had known each other forever’: Adam Zampa reveals how Virat Kohli welcomed him in RCB

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 09:50 IST

The Australian leg spinner Adam Zampa was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the auctions last year. The right-arm bowler travelled to the UAE with RCB but did not receive too many chances to play. Zampa played only three games in the season in which he picked 2 wickets. But the Aussie leggie did get a chance to get a closer look at at Virat Kohli, and Zampa believes that Kohli is quite different from how everyone expects him to be.

Speaking in an interview on Sydney Morning Herald, the 28-year-old revealed how Kohli had whatsapped him on the first day of his arrival in the UAE - and made him feel like they had known each other all their lives.

“It was the first day I arrived [and], he [Kohli] WhatsApped me, I didn’t have his number. He made it seem as if we had known each other forever,” Adam Zampa said.

The Whatsapp message from Kohli read: “Zamps, here’s the $15 off voucher at a vegan restaurant from Deliveroo, It’s a really good restaurant.”

Zampa said that Kohli is not at all what he is seen on the cricket field once the game gets over.

“He’s absolutely not what you see on the cricket field. He always brings his intensity to training and the game; he loves competition, and he hates losing as much as anyone,” Zampa said.

“He probably shows it more than anyone. Once he’s off the park, he’s the most chilled guy. He’s watching YouTube clips on the bus, and he’ll laugh out loud,” he added.

Zampa further recalled how Kohli continued to laugh over a video of a funny run out shared by Cricket Australia on their Twitter account.

“There was a cricket clip recently from cricket.com.au, it was a funny run out. He was laughing about it for three weeks straight. He loves holding onto jokes like that. He talks about coffee, travelling, food. He’s a really cultured guy. He’s good to talk to, good fun,” Adam Zampa said.

Meanwhile, Zampa and Kohli will face off against each other as India play 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 4 Tests against Australia. The first Test will be played on Friday next week in Sydney.