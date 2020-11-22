e-paper
‘He plays the game very aggressively’: Suryakumar reveals details about IPL 2020 banter with Virat Kohli

it was natural for Suryakumar to be disappointed when his name wasn’t announced for India’s tour of Australia. There was a big uproar regarding his non-selection but Surya did not let the disappointment affect his performance.

cricket Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 07:10 IST
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians during match 48 of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.
Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians during match 48 of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.(ANI)
         

It was expected that Suryakumar Yadav could be picked for the T20 squad for the tour of Australia. He has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the Indian Premier League for the past three seasons. He has hit 512, 424, and 480 runs in the last three editions of the IPL. He is also the first uncapped player to hit 2000 IPL runs.

So it was natural for Suryakumar to be disappointed when his name wasn’t announced for India’s tour of Australia. There was a big uproar regarding his non-selection but Surya did not let the disappointment affect his performance. Suryakumar responded to his omission from the squad in emphatic fashion as he hit a 43-ball 79 against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore to power his side to a 5-wicket victory.

READ | ‘Home boards should stop their players going to the IPL’: Allan Border wants World T20 to take precedence over Indian Premier League

However, there was a moment during the match that intrigued the fans. Kohli never lets an opportunity go by to get under the skin of the opposition, and a similar incident occurred as Kohli tried to unsettle Suryakumar Yadav.

Yadav recently opened up on the infamous incident, saying that things were absolutely fine after the game ended.

“It was all very instinctive. Virat Kohli is a huge cricketing figure and he plays the game very aggressively. It was an important game for both teams and whatever happened, it did during the game,” Surya told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview.

READ | ‘He is calm about everything’: Sakshi Dhoni names the only person who can upset or provoke MSD

“After the game, we laughed about it and he congratulated me on my batting. Virat’s brand of cricket is top class and the way he dominates world cricket is just amazing. I too look up to him. In the end, it was great to win the game.”

Yadav was instrumental in Mumbai Indians’ title win in IPL 2020. He continued to pile on the runs for his side as MI won their record fifth IPL crown.

