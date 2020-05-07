‘He made most of opportunities’: Parthiv Patel says he was ‘not unlucky’ to be playing in ‘Dhoni era’

Updated: May 07, 2020 09:18 IST

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded as one of the best skippers to ever lead India. Under his guardship, India went on to win three ICC trophies. But that’s not all he is known for. Apart from being one of the best finishers of the game, and a calm, and composed leader, the 37=year-old is also known as one of the best wicketkeepers in the world.

Dhoni’s lightning quick work behind the stumps has inspired several keepers to try and emulate his methods while donning the gloves. But because of Dhoni’s role as a successful wicketkeeper, several India cricketers, who achieved success in domestic circuit, could not get many chances to play for India.

One such player is Gujarat’s 2016 Ranji Trophy winning-team captain Parthiv Patel. Speaking on 100 Hours 100 Stars - a video campaign by Fever Network, Patel said that he does not feel unlucky to be born in the “Dhoni era”.

“I don’t see myself as unlucky to be playing in the Dhoni era. I started my career before him, and I had the opportunity to perform before him,” he said.

“Dhoni came in to the team because I did not have a couple of good series and I was dropped. I know people can say it just to gain sympathies that I was born in the wrong era. But I don’t believe that,” he added.

Parthiv further said that Dhoni made the most of the opportunities that came his way, and hence he went on to achieve so many big things for Indian cricket. “Whatever Dhoni has achieved was something very very special and he achieved because he made sure of the opportunities he received. I don’t feel unlucky at all,” Parthiv said.

Dhoni has been away from cricket since the culmination of India’s World Cup campaign after losing to New Zealand in the semifinal last year. He was expected to make a comeback in the Indian Premier League this season for Chennai Super Kings, but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.