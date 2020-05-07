e-paper
Anyone could go to his room, order food & discuss cricket: Ashish Nehra on MS Dhoni

Anyone could go to his room, order food & discuss cricket: Ashish Nehra on MS Dhoni

Speaking about Dhoni’s style of captaining teams on Aakash Chopra’s show Aakashvani, Nehra dispelled doubts that people have about Dhoni’s personality.

May 07, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of MS Dhoni and Ashish Nehra.
File image of MS Dhoni and Ashish Nehra.(PTI)
         

Ashish Nehra had some of his biggest moments on the cricket field under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The left-arm pacer made his international debut under Azharuddin’s captaincy and went on to retire from the game under Virat Kohli’s watch. He played a lot under Dhoni both for Team India and in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings.

Speaking about Dhoni’s style of captaining teams on Aakash Chopra’s show Aakashvani, Nehra dispelled doubts that people have about Dhoni’s personality.

“People think Dhoni is an introvert and doesn’t talk much to players. That is not the case. His room would remain open in the night after matches. Anyone could walk in, order food and discuss cricket.

“Be it in CSK or in the Indian team, Dhoni would pass on the message on what he thinks a player needs to do during a conversation and that would be enough for the players to get the drift,” Nehra said.

Nehra was part of the Indian team that won the 2011 ICC World Cup under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. He made a comeback to the Indian team under Dhoni’s watch after being left out for long. He was a key member of the team that lost in the semi-final of the ICC WT20 in 2016.

