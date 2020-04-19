‘He may win 6-7 titles’: Gautam Gambhir names his pick for best IPL captain

cricket

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 09:15 IST

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Saturday picked Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma as the best captain of the Indian Premier League. Under his leadership, MI have become the most successful franchise of IPL with four trophies in 12 seasons. Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected show, Gambhir said that captaincy is all about winning trophies.

“I think it’s Rohit Sharma. He has won it four times. Captaincy is all about winning trophies,” the former left-handed batsman said. He further added that Rohit could finish as the tournament’s most successful captain.

“He will end up being the most successful IPL captain of all time as well. He has 4 already, he may finish at 6-7 maybe under his belt,” Gambhir said.

ALSO READ: Delay in insuring IPL set to sting BCCI

Adding to Gambhir, India’s former batting coach Sanjay Bangar added: “The number of close matches that Mumbai Indians have won actually show Rohit’s success as captain,” he said.

“The choices that he makes under pressure are good. Dhoni is backed by the result, but among the pure captaincy point of view, the smartness and decision making, I would say Rohit Sharma,” he added.

Speaking on the subject, former England captain Kevin Pietersen picked Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni as his pick. “It is very difficult to go against MS Dhoni because of what everyone expects from him. How he has lived his life. What he has been through. Captaining India and then captaining CSK. I love what Rohit Sharma does, I love what Mumbai Indians have done. But because of consistency and living up to the weight of expectation, MS Is my guy,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘CSK not the same without MS Dhoni’ - Faf du Plessis

Commentator Danny Morrison added: “I am looking at the vibes and inspiration and that fellow brings in and he did the same when he was in blue. I want to back that guy, I wanna be in his corner. And sometimes out of nowhere, he brings out the helicopter shot. MS takes pressure like no one else.”