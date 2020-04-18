‘CSK not the same without MS Dhoni’ - Faf du Plessis

cricket

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis on Saturday talked about the importance of MS Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings team. Under Dhoni’s leadership, the franchise has reached 8 times in the final, winning the title thrice. Du Plessis, who has been an integral part of CSK, said that Dhoni’s absence leaves a hole in CSK unit. Speaking on an Instagram Live video on Chennai Super Kings page, the right-handed batsman said: “MS walks off the field. Chennai is a different team. He has got such strong leadership in the group.”

He further added: “When MS is not there, the team is not the same. He leaves a massive hole when is he not in the team.” Du Plessis further talked about how difficult it was for him to play under a different captain, being a captain himself. The batsman said that he looks to keep making field suggestions whenever he is on the field.

“There is one captain in the team so you understand what is your value. I personally, on-field make sure the position of fielders. You help out a little bit to the captain on the day. For guys who want to run the show every time, those people struggle to play under a captain,” he said.

The 13th edition of IPL was suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic. Addressing the same, the Proteas batsman said: “There are more serious thing in life than sports I get it, but for us players and fans, IPL has become such an integral part of our season.”

“Every year you know, for the last 10 years, I have been involved with IPL. It has become a huge part of my life. We love to play. It is the pinnacle of playing with different players. The difference with IPL is that you get to play with so many players that you play against all the time and make some new friendships,” he added.