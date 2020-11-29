‘He promised to marry me, got me pregnant’: Pakistan captain Babar Azam accused of sexual abuse

cricket

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 11:32 IST

Pakistan cricket has landed in fresh turmoil after a woman accused its captain Babar Azam of sexual abuse. The woman, whose name is not known, revealed that Babar exploited her for 10 years and gave her false marriage hopes, while making some unpleasant claims. The woman claimed that Babar got her pregnant and threatened her. The video of the woman addressing a press conference was shared by journalist Saj Sadiq.

“He promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me,” the woman was quoted as saying.

So this lady has made accusations against Babar Azam "he promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me"

Video courtesy 24NewsHD pic.twitter.com/PTkvdM4WW2 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 28, 2020

“I have known Babar since the time he had nothing to do with cricket. He was from a poor household. I hope all my brothers and sisters here are going to help me get justice so that no daughter gets to go through what I have. Babar and I have grown up in the same colony, we used to stay together.”

The woman further stated that she and Babar have known each other from their school days and it was in 2010 that he proposed to her.

“He was my school friend. In 2010, he proposed to me and I accepted his proposal. He in fact proposed to me after coming to my house. As time progressed, our understanding got better. We had planned to get married and informed our families too but they refused,” she added.

“Then Babar and I decided to have a court marriage. In 2011, Babar and I eloped and having promised me of marriage, kept me at rented places. During that time, I kept asking him to get married but he said ‘we are not in a position to. With time, we will get married’.”

It was further revealed that the woman used to take care of all their expenses, including the money Babar needed for his cricket. However, in 2016 when the lady got pregnant is when she sensed a huge change in the cricketer’s attitude.

Watch the full press conference below.

The PCB is yet to respond to these claims. Babar and the rest of the Pakistan team are currently in New Zealand, undergoing a 14-day quarantine period in Christchurch. Seven members of the team have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been moved to a separate floor.