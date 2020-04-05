‘He reminded me of Inzamam-ul-Haq’: Yuvraj Singh recalls initial impression of India’s batting star

cricket

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh has recalled the first time he saw a young Rohit Sharma when he came into the Indian team. As per Yuvraj, Rohit reminded him a lot of Inzamam-ul-Haq primarily because he had a lot of time to play his strokes and this feature really stood out.

“I think when he came into the Indian team, he looked like somebody who had a lot of time. He reminded me of Inzamam-ul-Haq, because, when he batted, Inzi had a lot of time (to play the bowlers),” Yuvraj Singh said during a chat show on YouTube

The two players share a great equation and when Yuvraj decided to step away from cricket, Rohit said that the southpaw deserved a better send-off after his 17 years of service.

“You don’t know what you got till its gone. Love you brotherman. You deserved a better send off,” wrote the Indian vice-captain on Twitter.

Yuvraj was quick to respond to Sharma’s tweet saying, “You know how I feel inside ! Love u brothaman you go be a legend <3”

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. He put together 1900 runs in Tests and 8701 in the one-dayers, the format in which he enjoyed most success. His one-day runs tally places him 22nd in the overall list, and seventh among Indians.

India’s prolific match-winner in their recent two World Cups – 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup – Yuvraj revealed he got more support under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy than under MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

“I have played under Sourav (Ganguly) and had a lot of support from him. Then Mahi (MS Dhoni) took over. It’s a difficult choice to make between Sourav and Mahi. I have more memories of time under Sourav because of the support he gave me. I didn’t have that kind of support from Mahi and Virat (Kohli),” Yuvraj told Sportstar.

