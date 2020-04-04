e-paper
Former Australia all-rounder picks best openers in the world currently

With almost all of the tournaments and events cancelled or postponed, the sporting community is initiating fans into question and answer sessions on Twitter.

cricket Updated: Apr 04, 2020 13:54 IST
HT Corresponent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sri Lankan coach Tom Moody during the Sri Lankan nets session at the Oval on June 19, 2006 in London.(Getty Images)
         

Coronavirus pandemic has brought out the sporting world to engage with the fans a lot more on social media. With almost all of the tournaments and events cancelled or postponed, the sporting community is initiating fans into question and answer sessions on Twitter. Rohit Sharma, Kevin Pietersen, Virat Kohli have held conversations on Instagram live and fans have loved the tete-a-tete.

Recently, Former Australian all-rounder and current Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody also asked his Twitter followers to put up some questions in front of him. A Pakistani journalist asked Tom ‘Who according to you are the two best opening batsmen in the world in T20s’.

Moody named two destructive batsmen as his opening combo in the T20 cricket. Moody named Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma and Aussie opener David Warner as his favourite openers.

‘Tough call, but I would be more than happy with @davidwarner31 and @ImRo45,’ Moody said on Twitter.

 

Moody also picked Shubman Gill as the standout youngster in India at the moment. He was answering questions on Twitter during the #AskTom session. Moody wrote: There’s many talent youngsters but Shubman Gill is a standout!

Meanwhile, Rohit named former Australia captain Ricky Ponting to be the best coach he has played under. In 2013, Ponting was captain of Mumbai Indians, but he stepped aside after halfway through the season and this allowed Rohit to take the mantle forward.

“Very difficult to pick one name because they all bring something or the other to the table. But Ricky Ponting to me was magic. The way he handled the team when he was captain for the first half, and then gave it to me, it takes a lot of guts to do that,” Rohit said in a conversation with Kevin Pietersen on Instagram Live.

“After that as well, to be as involved as he was, as a member of the support staff, he was helping all the youngsters and guided mine through the captaincy. I got to learn a lot from him. He was a different ball game altogether,” he further added.

