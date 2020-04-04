‘Similar to killing, spot-fixers should be hanged’: Javed Miandad gives strong message

cricket

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad does want the stain of corruption tread anywhere near the game of cricket. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Miandad wants the sternest step possible to be taken against people who were found guilty of corruption in cricket. “Players who are involved in spot-fixing should be severely punished,” he said.

“Spot-fixers should be hanged because it is similar to killing someone and so the punishment should also be on the same lines. An example should be set so that no player even thinks about doing something like this.

“These things go against the teachings of our religion (Islam) and should be treated accordingly.”

Miandad, who has always been an outspoken person, said that the Pakistan Cricket Board was not doing the right thing by forgiving such people.

“PCB is not doing the right thing by forgiving them. People who bring these players back should be ashamed of themselves,” he said.

“I feel these players who are found guilty are not even sincere to their own families and parents or they would never do this. They are spiritually not clear. These activities are not good at all on humanitarian grounds and such people don’t deserve to live,” he said.

He also said that it had become easy for players to be involved in corruption and then use their sources to get back into the cricket team.

“It is so easy for players to get involved in these corrupt practices, make money and then use their influence and connections to comeback into the team.”He advised players to focus on the game and earn by performing on the field through their skills.