‘He’s a proper wicketkeeper’: Former cricketer names player who should don gloves in T20Is for India

Updated: May 03, 2020 18:11 IST

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been away from cricket since the culmination of India’s campaign at the World Cup last year after suffering a defeat against New Zealand in the semifinal. The wicketkeeper was expected to make a return in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings this year, but the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Now, it remains uncertain whether Dhoni would be available to be included in the T20I World Cup later this year. At this time, questions remain on which player should take up the wicketkeeper’s role in the shortest format.

While Rishabh Pant was largely seen as Dhoni’s replacement, India tried KL Rahul as keeper this year in series against Australia, and in the away series against New Zealand. Rahul was impressive in the role, and now, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta says India should stick with the Karnataka cricketer as wicketkeeper in T20Is.

Speaking in an interview to Sportskeeda, Dasgupta said: “In T20s definitely I feel KL Rahul should keep for India, he understands how to keep and bat well. He’s a proper wicketkeeper, he’s technically sound.”

The former cricketer-turned-commentator added that India should also continue to invest in Risabh Pant, as he has a lot of potential. “We need to invest in Rishabh Pant in the long term. You have to be creative in how to mentor him or guide him, you need to show him tough love and play domestic cricket. It will be a shame if he does not achieve as per his potential,” he said.

Speaking on Rahul, he further added: “Someone like Rahul batting at No.5 in ODI cricket, I understand why the team wants him to bat in that position. He’s such a class batsman, with the right kind of temperament, he has all the gears to play from 1-6. In T20s, he looks effortless. That’s the kind of talent and game he has. Looking at that Indian team’s batting order, it looks good to me.”