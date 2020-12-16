‘He’s a ripper, can be the real difference between India-Australia’: Allan Border heaps praise on India cricketer ahead of day-night Test

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 08:53 IST

The likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne may take the lion’s share of limelight in the lead-up to the India-Australia Test series but legendary Australia cricketer Allan Border feels it will be the bowlers who will make the difference.

Sharing his thoughts on the four-match Test series which begins on Thursday with the historic first-ever day-night Test between India and Australia in Adelaide, Border said a fully fit Jasprit Bumrah could turn the series towards India.

Calling himself a big fan of the India pace spearhead, Border said Bumrah has the potential to make a difference between the two sides.

“Well I am a huge fan of Bumrah. If he keeps himself fit. We are talking of a guy who can win games for you fellows. I worry about him because on our pitches you get a little bit of bounce and sideways movement,” said Border.

“For India to win, I am worried about Bumrah. If he fires up like he did last time, get important wickets, ruffle a few feathers with the ball, I reckon he could be the real difference,” he added ahead of the series to be telecast live by Sony Networks.

Bumrah accounted for 21 wickets in four matches in 2018-19, playing a key role in India’s first-ever Test series win in Australia.

“You always think that your batting line-up will get enough runs, you need the 20 wickets to win the Test. If he stays fit, he is the one who is going to be a key,” the former Australia skipper added.

Border was seemed very impressed with Bumrah’s attitude on the cricket field and called him ‘lethal’ when he gets his rhythm going.

“He (Bumrah) is a ripper. Just the way he plays his cricket, always has smile on his face. Lethal when he gets his rhythm going.”

Border also said the Indians will feel the absence of Virat Kohli once he returns home after the opening Test to attend to the birth of his first child.

“I agree, there will be a huge gap in that line-up -- just his (Kohli’s) presence around that team and out on the field. I think the Aussies will really enjoy that they don’t have to bowl to him for three of the Test matches.

“So he will want to hit the ground running at Adelaide and try and get India off to a flying start and see what happens from there,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)