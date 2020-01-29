‘He’s so cute, are you blushing sweetie’: Sakshi shares adorable video of MS Dhoni - Watch

cricket

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 11:34 IST

Former India captain MS Dhoni may be out of the Indian cricket team, but his presence is all over social media. He was the centre of all attention in a series of videos shared on Instagram by his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni who captioned the series “#sweetieoftheday”. Right throughout the story, she can be seen continuously teasing MS Dhoni who is present at a hotel. In the first video, the former skipper is seen bringing down their luggage when she starts calling him “Sweetie”. “At least look at me,” she says as Dhoni trudges away. She then goes on to ask: “why is my sweetie not looking at me?”

Dhoni was then followed by Sakshi to a counter where he is signing some papers while calling him “cutie of the day”. She does not stop there as she approaches a staff member standing with him with the query “He’s so cute, no?” The hotel staffer can only offer a smile and nods his head in agreement.

ALSO READ: ‘He is a match-winner and he is here to stay’: Team India’s batting coach on young star

In the next video, Dhoni walks towards Sakshi and her friends when she says, “How cute are you looking,” before asking him “Are you blushing?” This is when even Dhoni struggles to hold his smile back.

As soon as this was shared, Rishabh Pant was the first to join along as he replied with “Hello cutie”. Sania Mirza responded with a series of emojis.

Dhoni has been out of action ever since India was knocked out of the World Cup following their defeat to New Zealand in the semi-finals. There have been plenty of speculations and deliberations over his future and he was even dropped from BCCI’s central contract.

“We had a conversation but that’s between me and MS, that’s in the dressing room. What I feel is which people must respect is he’s played non-stop in all formats of the game for a while. He’s finished playing Test match, and in all probability, he’ll finish one-day cricket. At his age, probably the only format he’ll want to play is T20 cricket which means he’ll have to start playing again, get back into the grooves because he’s going to play in the IPL and see how his body reacts,” Team India head coach Ravi Shastri told CNN News 18 in a recent interview.