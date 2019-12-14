‘He’s unreal,’ Virat Kohli responds to Kevin Pietersen on diaper wearing kid

cricket

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 20:38 IST

A month after former England captain Michael Vaughan joked about a video doing the rounds on social media where a kid is seen playing copybook cricketing shots, Kevin Pietersen picked up on it asking Virat Kohli to get the toddler in his squad.

“Get him in your squad, Virat Kohli. Can you pick him?!?!” Pietersen posted on Instagram with the video, his tongue firmly in cheek.

The Indian captain replied to the tweet: “Verified Where’s he from??? He’s unreal.”

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis replied: “No ways that’s crazy.”

Fox Cricket had shared a video on Twitter last month where a child, still in his diapers, is seen playing some of the most elegant cover drives in textbook fashion.

The video, that went viral, sees the kid doing indoor practice and displaying a wide range of drives on the front foot as the ball is thrown at him.

“Surely he has an English cat or dog...” Vaughan had written while tweeting the video.

Meanwhile, Kohli added another feather to his already illustrious cap on Wednesday. After being asked to bat first in the 3rd T20I against West Indies, Kohli came out to the middle following the fall of Rohit Sharma in the 12th over. The right-handed batsman needed just six runs to reach 1,000 runs at home in the shortest format. He reached the milestone in the 14th over with a six off Hayden Walsh.

Doing so, Kohli became the first Indian cricketer to reach the milestone. The only two other cricketers, who have done so are New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (1430) and Colin Munro (1000).