He said ‘I’m gonna cut your throat off’: Yuvraj Singh recalls heated argument with Andrew Flintoff during 2007 World T20

The six sixes that Yuvraj Singh hit at the 2007 T20 World Cup is one of the most special moments in Indian cricket, if not world cricket. Fans of the sport cannot get enough of Yuvraj smashing six sixes off six balls against England. It has been played countless times in the last 12-13 years on the television screens and any story of Yuvraj or Stuart Broad talking about the over has made headlines in cricketing circles.

India were in a strong position in the match against England but Yuvraj propelled his country to a mammoth score with six monstrous hits out of the park in Stuart Broad’s over.

Yuvraj again recalled the argument with England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff before the over, the incident that fuelled the iconic moment.

“I think Freddie bowled two good balls and he bowled a yorker which I managed to hit for a boundary. Then he told me that this was a dash shot, he got pretty elaborative. He said I am gonna cut your throat off and then I replied saying you see this bat in my hand? You know where I am gonna hit you with this bat? I remember I was so angry when I hit Broadie for six sixes, I looked at Dimitri Mascarenas and then I looked at Freddie,” Yuvraj told Kevin Pietersen on Instagram live.

“Mascarenas had hit me for five sixes during an ODI match so that is why I looked at him first. It was one of those games which we all will remember,” he added.

Yuvraj played an important role in India’s success at the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup. He was awarded the Player of the Tournament in India’s triumph at the 2011 50-over World.

Yuvraj’s career spanned 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests as he an earned special mention in India’s cricket history.