'He will do get-togethers and get photos clicked': Glenn Maxwell blasted with 'he doesn't care' claim after RCB horror

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced a disappointing loss at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in their Eliminator match in IPL 2024 on Wednesday. The Faf du Plessis-led side made an emphatic comeback in the second half of the season, winning six successive matches to qualify for the Playoffs last week; however, the side endured a poor performance in the Wednesday's match in Ahmedabad. RCB scored 172/8 after being put to bat first, with RR chasing down the target with an over to spare. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Glenn Maxwell reacts after being dismissed during IPL 2024(AP)

While many batters have stepped up on multiple occasions for RCB, one of the side's star players – Glenn Maxwell – endured a forgettable season for the side. In 10 matches, Maxwell scored only 52 runs, enduring his worst season in the tournament as he averaged only 5.78. In the Eliminator match against Royals, Maxwell was dismissed on a duck, as Ravichandran Ashwin put an end to his batting miseries in the season.

Following RCB's defeat, former India batter Manoj Tiwary didn't mince his words as he came down hard at Maxwell, questioning his commitment for the Royal Challengers. Tiwary claimed that while Maxwell has been brilliant for Australia, he doesn't replicate similar performances in the Indian Premier League.

“We have to come to Maxwell. It was a phase where a batter had to stay. You have so much of experience in international cricket... when you play for Australia, you perform so good. But as soon as you come to IPL, I don't know what happens to him. It seems he has no interest. He doesn't care if he get out, his bank balance is fine, cheque will reach him, he will do get-togethers in night, have a laugh and gets photos clicked,” Tiwary told Cricbuzz.

“What's the end result? You play to win. When RCB weren't performing good, we were sitting right here and analysing why they weren't performing. At the end of the day, they might be happy that they won six back to back matches to qualify, but the end result is the trophy, which isn't there. So, the problem is there.”

Maxwell next in action for Australia

The Australian all-rounder will now shift his focus to the national team, as he dons the Aussie colours in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas. Maxwell will hope for better performances with the bat in the marquee tournament, where Australia were champions in 2021.