‘He will score a century in 60 balls’: Yuvraj Singh's prediction for India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of Pakistan match

Change of format has brought a change in luck for India captain Rohit Sharma. After a horrific Test tour of Australia, Rohit got back amongst runs by smashing a breathtaking century against England in the second ODI at home. He started his Champions Trophy campaign positively with a quickfire 41 off 36 balls against Bangladesh. He could not carry on to get a big score, but his innings provided the much-needed impetus for India's run chase. India captain Rohit Sharma (back) with Mohammed Shami (L) and Virat Kohli (R)(PTI)

Since the ODI World Cup in 2023, it was evident that Rohit has modelled his game to maximise the powerplay. More the amount of runs, Rohit is worried about the impact. He started the Champions Trophy in a similar fashion. But just like the home series against England, if Rohit can bat long, he can get the big runs in no time. Ahead of the big-ticket India vs Pakistan match in Dubai, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said the Indian captain can score a century off 60 balls if he gets going.

"If he’s in form, he will score a century in 60 balls. That’s his quality—once he gets going, he’s not just hitting fours; he’s clearing the ropes with sixes. He is also one of the best players of the short ball. Even if someone bowls at 145-150 kmph, Rohit has the ability to hook it effortlessly. His strike rate is always between 120-140, and on his day, he can single-handedly win you the game, Yuvraj said on a special episode of JioHotstar’s Greatest Rivalry Returns.

The Player of the Tournament of the 2011 ODI World Cup said Rohit and Virat Kohli will always be match winners irrespective of their form.

‘Rohit, Kohli match winner irrespective of form’

"Rohit Sharma, whether in form or out of form, it doesn’t matter to me. I would always back my match-winners. In ODI cricket, especially in white-ball formats, he has been India’s biggest match-winner as a batsman, alongside Virat Kohli. If Rohit is struggling but still gets runs, that’s dangerous for the opposition," he added.

In 19 ODIs against Pakistan, Rohit has scored 873 runs at an average of 51.35 and an average of 92.38, with two centuries and eight fifties. His best score is 140.

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq also had nice things to say about Rohit and Kohli.

"There is no doubt that all Indian players are very good, but Virat and Rohit are in a league of their own. That’s because they have been performing consistently for nearly 20 years, and their impact on the team is massive. If they get out early, it will make a significant difference in India's dressing room, and Pakistan’s morale will rise. That doesn’t mean the rest of the Indian players won’t perform—they are very talented—but they are still developing. Similarly, when Babar Azam gets out for Pakistan, the opposition’s bowlers get a boost, and Pakistan’s dressing room feels the pressure. For Pakistan to win, the lower and middle order must step up. If India loses both Rohit and Virat early, Pakistan can gain an advantage," he said.