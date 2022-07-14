'He won't be going to WI for ODIs, which is good': Nehra explains why India star's absence will be blessing in disguise

Hardik Pandya is seeing something of a second wind come to his career, as he reinvents himself as someone who can play throughout the middle order and also be a leader on the pitch — but perhaps most significantly for India, he is completing his return to bowling regularly in white-ball cricket. Ashish Nehra was coach of the Gujarat Titans, as the Pandya-led team won the trophy in their first ever season, with Pandya himself taking three wickets in the final. In an interview with Telegraph India, he was asked about Pandya's ability to bowl 10-over spells for India in ODI cricket.

"Even Hardik won’t be able to answer that since you can plan but things don’t always fall into place. But so far so good," said Nehra.

Pandya had struggled through issues in his back for years before he decided to have surgery on it in 2019, knocking him out of contention from bowling. It was a big blow for his career at that point, as well as for the Indian team, as his spot as solely a power-hitting batter became difficult to fit into the team. However, in recent months, he has begun bowling regularly and at pace, indicating that he is approaching his best in that department again

Nehra added, "Hardik can be in any white ball team solely as a batter. On top of that, if he bowls it will be a bonus. But you can’t keep him as your fifth bowler in T20 or 50 overs. He can only be your sixth bowler." Hardik Pandya has also grown as a batter: he batted at number 4 for Gujarat, and now is a regular of the Indian T20I team at number 5. Getting a few overs of pace from someone that high in the order is always an advantage on the international circuit.

He added, “But looking at his fitness, you have build it up slowly. He will not be going to the West Indies for ODIs which is good in a way. When you are an out-and-out fast bowler you don’t have a choice. You have to bowl, you have to be fit… But it’s not the case with Hardik. He has been doing well during the last 2-3 months."

Pandya was definitely seen as a fourth pace-bowling option in both the T20Is and now the ODIs against England, but that is always a good option for any captain to have, and can help the primary bowlers rest easy knowing they have the back-up of a capable pace bowler should they need it.

India will be back in action on Thursday in the second ODI against England at Lord's, with the balance of the team looking very strong with Pandya and Jadeja at 6 and 7, supplementing the team with batting depth and power-hitting, but also overs of pace and spin for the fifth bowler, depending on what is required. A fit Hardik Pandya is very good news for team India, and all fans will be hoping he is raring to go as a premium all-rounder in the years to come.

