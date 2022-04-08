'He won't have a successful IPL 2022 if he wants to play responsibly as captain': Sehwag slams Pant's batting in LSG tie

Despite losing just three wickets, Delhi Capitals managed to score just 149 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday before losing by six wickets to Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, an ex-player of the Delhi franchise, slammed captain Rishabh Pant's batting approach and opined that his poor gameplan led to DC losing the game.

With wickets tumbling at the other end, Pant looked to make a more responsible approach towards the innings, but failed to break free as he was chocked by a spin attack from LSG. In his first 19 balls, Pant managed to score just 9 runs. 6 of those runs came against spinners in 17 balls.

However, in his next 17 balls, Pant laced three boundaries and 2 sixes to score 27 runs as Delhi set a target of 150.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag was disappointed with this “responsible” approach from Pant and felt that his inability to score scores in those earlier deliveries saw Delhi fall 20 runs short.

“The concern is with the style with which he is playing. Win or loss doesn't matter here. If he can change his attitude...look at the number of balls he has played, he should have scored at least 60 in those number of deliveries. Had he scored those 20 runs more, then that would have cost Lucknow. I just feel that he should not change his style” Sehwag said.

“He should play more freely because the day he scores big he wins the game for the team, and everybody knows that. But if he thinks that he wants to play responsibly because he's the captain, then he won't be successful in this year's IPL because that is not how he plays. He doesn't have that attitude that he should play responsibly and finish off games. He should come and hit the ball and if he misses he goes back - that should be his attitude and it should be clear cut,” he added.

When asked if he should look at Sehwag's batting videos, the India legend smiled and replied that Pant has played in such manner in the past for Delhi and for India cross formats and that he can look back at his own videos to regain confidence.

“He should look at his own videos - look at Test or ODIs or in T20s - he has done that a lot and seeing those videos can help him gain confidence.”

Delhi managed to keep Lucknow under pressure in the run chase, but Krunal Pandya's six against Mustafizur Rahman and Ayush Badoni's last-oover heroics saw LSG win with two balls to spare.

Following the loss, Delhi slipped to the seventh position in the points table with two points from three games.