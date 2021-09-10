‘He’ll make the most runs for India in this encounter’: Chopra suggests the ‘highest scorer’ of fifth Test in Manchester

Unlike the tour of 2018, Virat Kohli hasn’t got many runs to his credit in the ongoing Test series against England. Starting his campaign with a golden duck in Nottingham, the Indian skipper has so far scored 218 runs, including two half-centuries. Although in the last few innings, he got off to decent starts but failed to covert them into bigger score. As the visitors head into the final game in Manchester on Friday, former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that the Kohli will go with all guns blazing and end the face-off as the highest run-getter.

In a latest video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the India skipper will stand out with the bat during the fifth and the final Test at the Old Trafford.

“Virat Kohli to be the highest scorer. He will make the most runs for India in this encounter,” predicted Chopra in his video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further suggested an alternate playing Xi in which he left out vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane due to his poor form.

“I’m suggesting an alternate playing XI for Team India. Will they play these players, I’ve got no idea. But I’m picking Rohit, Rahul, Pujara, Kohli and at No.5, play Hanuma Vihari,” Chopra said in his video.

“If you are playing Vihari in place of Rahane at No.5, you are replacing an out-of-form batsmen with an hopefully in-form player. Play Pant at No. 6 and have Shardul at No. 7. Shardul is batting so well that at No. 8 he is wasted. So, if you promote up in the order, you can bring Ashwin now because England have got so many left handers.

“Shami must return, in my opinion, He is fit, can be played in place of Siraj. Rest two pacers are Bumrah and Umesh. This is a kind of fantasy XI of mine,” Chopra concluded.