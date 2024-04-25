'He's afraid of me': Chris Gayle challenges Usain Bolt to 100m race, sprint legend jokes 'he can't run' in viral video

Sprint king Usain Bolt is known to be a huge cricket fan. Since taking Chris Gayle's wicket in a friendly match years ago, the Jamaican has been appointed the official ambassador for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which the West Indies and the USA will co-host. Usain Bolt trolled Chris Gayle in a viral video.

The ICC released a hilarious video on social media where Bolt can be seen responding to Gayle challenging him to a 100m race. In the video, Gayle says, "Till this day, he’s still afraid of me. Doesn’t want to see me on a 100m track."

"Of course I’m a sprinter. All Usain Bolt will be seeing is a lot of dust and the Universe Boss just going down the stretch," he further adds.

Then, in the video, Bolt trolls Gayle and responds, “We all know Chris can’t run. We have seen him. We know Chris doesn’t do quick singles or anything. We’re not worried about Chris.”

Labelling Bolt's statement as a 'lie', Gayle says, "That’s a big lie. I run a lot of ones, twos, threes, you name it… sometimes even fours. So Bolt, get your running spikes ready. And if you want to bring any other athlete along, you know, Yohan Blake, Asafa Powell, anybody. Somebody gonna come fourth. And it’s not me!"

Meanwhile, Gayle also travelled down memory lane and spoke about his cricket match against Bolt. "After the bouncer I said to myself, it’s a fun game. What am I doing? So I start smashing him. Hit him for one or two sixes and probably for a few fours. Then, eventually, I get an inside edge onto the stumps," he said.

Bolt hopes to use his popularity to promote the T20 World Cup in the USA. He is already a popular figure there, due to his Olympics heroics. He has three gold medals at three consecutive Olympics Games between 2008 and 2016, and also remains the undisputed king of speed, holding world records in all three events (9.58 seconds for 100m, 19.19 seconds for 200m, and 36.84 seconds for the 4x100m relay).