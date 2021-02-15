‘He’s looking really good’: Deep Dasgupta hails ‘confident’ Rishabh Pant for gaining ‘more balance in his approach’
Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been showing immense improvement and maturity with every game. He continued his top form with the bat and scored a quick-fire fifty on the second day of the second Test against England. He remained unbeaten on 58 as the Indian tail collapsed.
Later, he picked up two acrobatic stunners to assist Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma to dismiss Ollie Pope and Jack Leach, respectively.
India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 - LIVE!
Be it with the bat or behind the stumps, Pant caused a huge buzz with his performance on Day 2. Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta was of the opinion that the confidence with which the youngster is batting is now also rubbing onto his wicketkeeping.
“I think the way he is batting, that confidence is rubbing onto his keeping as well. Because it is, and we have all heard this before, and we have said it as well, that it is a confidence game. So, once you start feeling confident about yourself, about your skills obviously you look like a different player.
“If you look at someone like Rishabh, even in the last Test match as well, he kept really well in the second innings, the way he was moving around he looked relaxed and did not look worried, so he is not making those unnecessary movements, and because of that he has more balance in his approach and his stance,” Deep Dasgupta told Sports Today.
“Those two catches were absolutely phenomenal, and not just that, those catches were, of course, brilliant, but generally also the way he kept for those deliveries that were down the legside from Kuldeep, he was really good at that. So, all in all, he is looking really good,” he added.
On Sunday, the hosts placed themselves in a commanding position by stretching their overall lead to 249 runs at stumps. In reply to India’s 329, England were all out for just 134 - their lowest ever first-innings score in India.
At the close of play, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting on 25 and 7 respectively, as India reached 54 for 1 at stumps.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India lose two quick wickets, go three wickets down
'Some people always complain,' Gavaskar says Chennai pitch 'not unplayable'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deep Dasgupta hails ‘confident’ Pant for gaining ‘more balance in his approach'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pant was compared to Dhoni and now to Saha, give him a break: Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This Chennai pitch is unacceptable at Test match level,' says Mark Waugh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I wanted him to be my first wicket,' How Axar planned Root’s fall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He carried his confidence from batting': Gambhir names 'great asset' for India
- India vs England: The current crop of India's youngsters has impressed Gautam Gambhir, who has backed one of them to be a 'great asset' for Indian cricket in time to come.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A lot of people laughed at me when I used to copy Harbhajan's action': Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This isn't a good Test match pitch': Warne, Vaughan engage in Twitter debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not many gaps to fill’: Gambhir explains CSK's ideal strategy ahead of auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test: Five-star R Ashwin spins India into ascendency against England
- India vs England: R Ashwin reasserted himself as one of the top spinners in the world as he picked up another five-wicket-haul to help India strengthen their grip on the second Test against England in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Tendulkar returns to form ahead of IPL 2021 auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teen leggie from Nagaland on IPL teams’ radar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan beat SA, become first men’s team to register 100 T20I wins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox