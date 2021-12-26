'He's not the vice-captain anymore': Ex-IND pacer 'surprised' by Ajinkya Rahane's selection, asks for 'consistency'

Despite recent struggles with the bat, under-fire Ajinkya Rahane has been included in the India XI for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion. The 33-year-old Rahane notched up just 411 runs in 12 Tests at an average of 19.57 this year. But an average of 40 in overseas conditions and the backing of team management helped Rahane safeguard his place, especially with Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari waiting in the wings.

The selection of Rahane over Iyer and Vihari upset many fans and former India pacer Ashish Nehra was also "surprised" with the decision. Nehra said that Rahane needs to make the most of it and justify his presence in the Playing XI, given the fact that he is not the Test vice-captain anymore.

"Shreyas Iyer has made runs.. Hanuma Vihari has also delivered for India A. Both have performed when they have been given chances and playing Rahane ahead of them left me surprised. But it feels good to see a senior player getting the backing from the team management," Nehra told Cricbuzz.

"Rahul Dravid & Virat Kohli have supported Rahane but, personally speaking, I am surprised by his selection, especially when KL Rahul is the vice-captain. Rahane won't be in the team from now on because he's the captain or the vice-captain. Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara too haven't performed to their level but Rahane hasn't been able to score runs for 1.5-2 years. He's played some important knocks but consistency is expected from him. Things will get difficult for him if he lets this chance slip by," he added.

As India eye a historic Test series win in South Africa, Kohli decided to bat first in the opening Test. The tourists have stuck to their four-pacer-and-one-spinner template in Centurion. Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and all-rounder Shardul Thakur are the four seamers while Ravichandran Ashwin is the lone spinner in the team composition. On the batting front, Cheteshwar Pujara has also been given a long rope by the team management.

Earlier, head coach Rahul Dravid had said that Rahane was in "really good space", indicating that the right-handed batter is still in the team's scheme of things. "The conversations with him have been very positive, he's training really well this week. The conversations are no different from actually with most of the players. He seems to be in a really good space," Dravid had said in the pre-match press conference.