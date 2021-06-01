‘He’s one of the best, I really like him’: Babar Azam ready to speak with Amir about his ‘problems’

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir had retired from international cricket in December 2020 due to his differences with the coaching duo Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis. However, there are several former cricketers who believe the left-arm quick must return to the Pakistan team for the limited-overs format.

Meanwhile Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he would discuss the issues Amir has been facing. Both players will be seen in action during the UAE leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for defending champions Karachi Kings.

While speaking in an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Babar admitted that Amir is ‘one of the best left-arm bowlers’ in the world and would definitely like to speak and know about his problems.

“I haven’t spoken to him yet [regarding retirement] but we will discuss the problems he is facing when I get the opportunity to talk to him, He is one of the best left-arm bowlers [in the world] and I really like him. I’m hopeful that he continues to perform well in the upcoming second half of PSL," Azam said.

Earlier, former captain and pace legend Wasim Akram had said that Amir should be included in the national squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup.

“I still think he should have a place in the Pakistan side. We have three white-ball World Cups in the coming years. I have been saying for a long time that bowlers come in packs. When you have a senior bowler in the pack, he can guide the young bowlers in pressure situations by talking with them. They can have quite an impact by giving them confidence and providing them with options,” Wasim had told Cricket Pakistan.

Last year, Amir had claimed that he won’t be able to continue with the ‘current mindset’ of the coaching staff. The former left-arm quick has also been voicing his opinions about the mismanagement of the players inside the team.