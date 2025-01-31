Himanshu Sangwan can't keep calm after picking up the 'biggest wicket of his life' Virat Kohli: ‘I and my teammates…’

Virat Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years and three months did not go as per plan, as the right-hander lasted just 15 balls at the crease. Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan cut short the Delhi batter's innings as he sent the latter's off-stump cart-wheeling. At Stumps on Day 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Himanshu Sangwan termed Kohli's dismissal "the biggest wicket of his life." Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan revealed he had no specific plan for Virat Kohli. He also called him the “biggest wicket of his life." (PTI Photo) (PTI01_31_2025_000131B)(PTI)

When Kohli got out, the batter looked dejected and stood there for a second before returning to the dugout. When the 36-year-old was dismissed, most of the crowd made their way out of the stadium.

Himanshu Sangwan said he had no specific plans for Kohli despite his obvious weakness outside the off-stump. Kohli

His innings lasted just 23 minutes, and he walked back after scoring 6 runs.

"I had a very basic plan. I wanted to keep the basics in mind. I did not have any specific plan for Virat Kohli. It is the most important wicket of my life. Virat Kohli is an inspiration for the whole of India," Himanshu Sangwan told reporters at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"All Delhi batters are very good in white-ball cricket. They just don't stop. We didn't want to attack them. We just wanted to stick to our plans," he added.

'Had no specific celebration in mind'

Himanshu Sangwan's celebration became a huge talking point on social media, and fans of Virat Kohli are discussing whether the pacer went a little too far. However, the speedster clarified that he always celebrates his wickets like this, and there is nothing new.

"I did not have anything in mind regarding wicket celebration. You can look at all the old matches. This is how I celebrate," he said.

Sangwan, a ticket collector, also stated that he has now been transferred to Old Delhi. He was earlier posted in New Delhi. For the opening two days of the Ranji Trophy fixture between Delhi and Railways, more than 10,000 fans turned up to see Virat Kohli in action.

"For the first time in my life, I have seen so much crowd in a Ranji Trophy match," said Sangwan.

Day 2 of the Delhi vs Railways tie started with huge 'Kohli, Kohli' and 'RCB, RCB' chants.

At stumps on Day 2, Delhi's score read 334/7, with the hosts leading by 93 runs.