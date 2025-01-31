Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Himanshu Sangwan? Ex-Delhi ticket collector who sent Virat Kohli's off-stump cartwheeling in Ranji Trophy match

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 31, 2025 12:34 PM IST

Virat Kohli has been in poor batting form lately, and was disastrous during the recent Tests vs Australia and New Zealand.

Virat Kohli's highly-anticipated Ranji Trophy return has left fans disappointed as the India batter failed to impress with the bat on Day 2 of the ongoing match between Delhi and Railways. The Delhi batter was removed for only six runs, and now the question marks over his form has also increased.

Virat Kohli was shocked and so was the Delhi crowd present at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Virat Kohli was shocked and so was the Delhi crowd present at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Kohli arrived to bat on Friday after the dismissal of Yash Dhull. He faced some deliveries and managed to reach six off 15 balls. He got off his mark with a single, and then Himanshu Sangwan came in the attack. First Kohli smacked him for a boundary but Railways bowler had the last laugh as in the very next ball, Kohli again stepped out of his crease, but the ball came back in after pitching and went through the bat-pad gap to hit the off-stump.

Also Read: 'People know me because I stopped a fight': Virat Kohli's ugly 2013 clash with Gambhir discussed on-air at Ranji match

Kohli was shocked and so was the Delhi crowd present at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Who is Himanshu Sangwan?

Sangwan is a right-arm medium pacer, and also hails from Delhi, and made his List A debut for Railways in September 2019 during the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy, and also made his T20 debut at the 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He made his first-class debut in December 2019 for Railways at the Ranji Trophy.

In the past, he has worked as a ticket collector at the New Delhi Railway Station. He also trained at the MRF Pace Foundation, where he was coached under Aussie legend Glenn McGrath.

Kohli has been in poor batting form lately, and was disastrous during the recent Tests vs Australia and New Zealand. Due to his and the poor form of other Indian players, the national team players have been pressurised by the BCCI to participate in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Fans also got to see Rohit Sharma, in action for Mumbai. Meanwhile, even Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal have been in action.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On