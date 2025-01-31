Who is Himanshu Sangwan? Ex-Delhi ticket collector who sent Virat Kohli's off-stump cartwheeling in Ranji Trophy match

Virat Kohli's highly-anticipated Ranji Trophy return has left fans disappointed as the India batter failed to impress with the bat on Day 2 of the ongoing match between Delhi and Railways. The Delhi batter was removed for only six runs, and now the question marks over his form has also increased. Virat Kohli was shocked and so was the Delhi crowd present at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Kohli arrived to bat on Friday after the dismissal of Yash Dhull. He faced some deliveries and managed to reach six off 15 balls. He got off his mark with a single, and then Himanshu Sangwan came in the attack. First Kohli smacked him for a boundary but Railways bowler had the last laugh as in the very next ball, Kohli again stepped out of his crease, but the ball came back in after pitching and went through the bat-pad gap to hit the off-stump.

Who is Himanshu Sangwan?

Sangwan is a right-arm medium pacer, and also hails from Delhi, and made his List A debut for Railways in September 2019 during the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy, and also made his T20 debut at the 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He made his first-class debut in December 2019 for Railways at the Ranji Trophy.

In the past, he has worked as a ticket collector at the New Delhi Railway Station. He also trained at the MRF Pace Foundation, where he was coached under Aussie legend Glenn McGrath.

Kohli has been in poor batting form lately, and was disastrous during the recent Tests vs Australia and New Zealand. Due to his and the poor form of other Indian players, the national team players have been pressurised by the BCCI to participate in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Fans also got to see Rohit Sharma, in action for Mumbai. Meanwhile, even Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal have been in action.