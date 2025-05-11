‘His intention is right, but timing isn't’: Virat Kohli urged to prioritise India’s 'pride' amid Test retirement reports

Virat Kohli’s reported desire to retire from Test cricket ahead of India’s tour of England has sparked an outpouring of emotion and urgency within the cricketing world. With Rohit Sharma already calling time on his red-ball career earlier this week, Kohli’s potential absence would deal another serious blow to India’s batting core as they prepare for the start of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle. India's Virat Kohli walks out before the start of play during the Melbourne Test(AP)

The Indian Express reported on Saturday that the 36-year-old had informed top BCCI officials of his wish to step away from the longest format. The board, taken aback by the timing, has since urged him to reconsider his decision, especially with the high-stakes five-match Test series against England set to begin on June 20.

Among the many voices weighing in was former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu, who acknowledged the nobility of Kohli’s intent but questioned its timing.

“Virat Kohli’s decision — that he wants to retire — has created a stir across the cricketing world. His intention is right, his motive is noble — that ‘the old order must change, yielding place to the new.’ But the timing and occasion are not appropriate, because the pride and prestige of India are on the line,” Sidhu said in a video on social media.

Highlighting the magnitude of the upcoming tour, Sidhu emphasised Kohli’s irreplaceable value.

“We are heading into a tour that is the toughest litmus test even for other Test-playing nations. Why do I say that Kohli can be our ‘knight in shining armour’ in England? Because he has the experience, especially after Rohit Sharma’s departure. You can’t send an inexperienced side to England,” he added.

Kohli has been one of the most consistent members of the Indian Test team for many years, and was an integral part of the side's last three tours of England (2014, 2018, and 2021/22). However, Kohli has endured a rough patch in the longest format of the game, drawing criticism for his poor performances in Tests over the past many months.

Kohli scored 190 runs across five Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia – which also included a century in the first Test in Perth – as India faced a 3-1 loss. Prior to the series, Kohli failed to score a half-century throughout India's Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Calls for Kohli to reconsider

West Indies great Brian Lara echoed the sentiment in a post on Instagram:

“Test cricket needs Virat!! He is going to be persuaded. He is NOT going to retire from Test cricket.”

Former India middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu also made an impassioned appeal on social media:

“Virat Kohli please don’t retire. The Indian team needs you more than ever. You have so much more in the tank. Test cricket will not be the same without you walking out to battle it out for Team India. Please reconsider,” said Rayudu.