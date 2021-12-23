History-maker Ajaz Patel dropped from NZ squad for upcoming Bangladesh Tests; here's how fans and experts reacted

New Zealand announced a 13-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which starts from January 1 in Mount Maunganui.

Kane Williamson, who didn't feature in New Zealand's last Test against India, will not be a part of the series due to his injury as Tom Latham dons the captaincy responsibilities in his absence.

However, the omission of Ajaz Patel from the squad has got the fans talking, creating a buzz on social media platforms.

Ajaz had created history in the second and final Test against India earlier this month, becoming the third bowler after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to scalp 10 wickets in one innings.

Many even compared the spinner with India batter Karun Nair, who despite scoring a triple ton against England failed to find a spot in India's line-up in the red-ball format.

Here are a few reactions:

When life gets you down, as it sometimes will, consider Ajaz Patel. A few weeks ago, he took all 10 wickets, a feat that has only been achieved three times in test history, for New Zealand in a test in India. Today, he's been left out of the 13-man squad for NZ's next test. — David Lea (@DavidLeaWrath) December 22, 2021

Ajaz Patel has been dropped after getting 10 wickets is same like Karun Nair getting dropped after scoring 300.



Tom Latham to Captain New Zealand in two tests against Bangladesh at home in absence of Kane Williamson.#NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/euYo3rDPko — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) December 22, 2021

Wonder who got on a call with Ajaz Patel to explain ‘horses for courses’ policy…and by the way, NZ’s selection pretty much confirms the amount of grass likely to be seen on the pitches for the two Tests vs Bangladesh. Take your goats along for grazing, B’desh. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 22, 2021

What do New Zealand's Ajaz Patel and India's Karun Nair have in common?

Both dropped from their respective Test sides after a 10 wicket haul (14 in the match) and a 300+ score! — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 22, 2021

Ajaz Patel the 10fer man is dropped for this series 😅😅😅 Ajaz Patel joins Karun Nair in that club IYKWIM — Soumya Biswal (@Soumyahere17) December 22, 2021

Meanwhile, all-rounder Rachin Ravindra was the lone spinner in the 13-man squad.

"You do feel for Ajaz after his record-breaking display in India. However, we've always applied a horses-for-courses selection policy and believe the players selected best fit the way we want to take on Bangladesh here at home," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Patel's omission.

