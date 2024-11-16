Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hitaashee doubles lead to six shots in Hero WPGT

PTI |
Nov 16, 2024 05:59 PM IST

Hitaashee doubles lead to six shots in Hero WPGT

Vikarabad, Hitaashee Bakshi added a 2-under 70 to her first-round card of 67 to double her three-shot lead to six with one more round to go in the 14th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Saturday.

Hitaashee doubles lead to six shots in Hero WPGT
Hitaashee doubles lead to six shots in Hero WPGT

Winner of two titles this season, Hitaashee is six shots clear of Nayanika Sanga and Vidhatri Urs , the only player to have won three times this year. Nayanika and Vidhatri are at one-under 143 each.

Hitaashee, leader on the Hero WPGT Order of Merit, will become the second three-time winner in 2024, if she holds on for a win.

Three players, Ananya Garg , Shweta Mansingh and Sneha Singh , are tied for fourth place at 3-over 147.

Hitaashee, who is due to play in the Ladies European Tour Qualifying School Final Stage next month, opened with five pars and then landed back-to-back birdies on the sixth and the seventh.

She birdied 12th but dropped a shot on the 13th and then against dropped a shot on the Par-5 16th before picking a birdie on the closing 18th for a day’s card of 70, which equalled the best score of the day alongside Yaalisai Verma.

Nayanika had an incredible six birdies, six bogeys and six pars.

She did not have a single par in her first seven holes, which included four birdies and two bogeys.

She seemed to be making good progress at 3-under through 12 holes, but then dropped three bogeys in the last six holes, including two in the last two holes.

Vidhatri had three birdies, one bogey and a triple bogey on Par-4 11th, which ruined her card.

Shweta Mansingh had four birdies, three bogeys and two doubles in her 75.

Amandeep Drall is sole seventh at 4-over 148, while Yaalisai Verma and Khushi Khanijau are tied eighth at 5-over 149.

Rhea Purvi Saravanan rounded off the top ten.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //