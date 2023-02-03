Holiday over, Virat Kohli and Co. ‘back at it’ as India gear up for Border-Gavaskar Trophy vs Australia

The iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy is all set to begin with the first Test match between India and Australia in Nagpur, to start from February 09. The hot rivalry between the two cricket giants will be re-ignited to the amusement of fans and Team India are getting ready for the epic clash. The likes of senior cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj who were rested for the T20Is against New Zealand, will rejoin the team as India aim to qualify for the final of World Test Championship 2021 - 2023.

On Friday, BCCI took to Twitter and shared pictures of Rohit, Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and other Indian players, practising for the Nagpur Test.

"#TeamIndia have begun their preparations for the Border Gavaskar Trophy ahead of the 1st Test in Nagpur," tweeted BCCI.

Former India captain Kohli also took to Instagram to post a workout video containing his gym sessions and titled it "Back at it".

The stakes are very high as Team India will play four-Test series against the touring Australian team. Currently, at the second postion in the standings for WTC final, India will aim to qualify for the final by winning the optimum number of matches in the series. On the other hand, Australia are currently at the top in the standings but they are also yet to qualify for the WTC final. Meanwhile, in mid-March, Rohit Sharma and Co. will lock horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series.

Rohit has been announced as the Indian skipper for the series while Pat Cummins will handle the role for Australia. The series also marks the return of all-rounder Jadeja since his knee injury during the Asia Cup 2022.

