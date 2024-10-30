Hong Kong Sixes 2024: Full schedule, squads, updated rules, match timings as Uthappa's India meet Pakistan in opener

The highly anticipated Hong Kong Sixes is back after a seven-year hiatus, set to bring fresh excitement with its rapid six-a-side format. This year, 13 teams, including powerhouses like India, Pakistan, Australia, and England, will battle for glory at Hong Kong’s Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground. Scheduled from November 1 to 3, the tournament promises cricket thrills with a distinct set of rules that add to the excitement. Robin Uthappa will lead the Indian team in Hong Kong Sixes(File)

A hallmark of the Hong Kong Sixes format is its shortened, dynamic game structure. Each team gets just five overs to bat, featuring six players per side. The brevity of each inning amplifies the competition, challenging teams to score quickly while keeping the risk of losing wickets in check. This unique setup provides spectators with fast-paced entertainment and a constant change of momentum.

Restrictions on bowlers add another level of excitement to the games. Every bowler is limited to a single over per innings, demanding strategic thinking in selecting who can deliver under pressure.

Further differentiating the tournament, wide and no-ball penalties are harsher, with two runs awarded for each such infraction. Batters also face unique limitations. Any batter reaching 31 runs must retire "not out" but can return if the rest of the team is dismissed. This encourages aggressive, high-stakes batting while preserving the team’s lineup depth.

Finally, if five wickets fall, the last remaining batter continues to bat, aided by a non-striking partner for running between wickets. This extraordinary stipulation means that all six players must be dismissed to conclude an innings, giving the batting side a final shot at maximising runs.

Take a look at the schedule of Hong Kong Sixes:

Friday, November 1

South Africa vs Hong Kong - 6 AM

England vs Nepal - 6:55 AM

Pakistan vs UAE - 7:50 AM

Sri Lanka vs Oman - 8:45 AM

New Zealand vs Hong Kong - 9:40 AM

Bangladesh vs Oman - 10:35 AM

India vs Pakistan - 11:30 AM

England vs Australia - 12:25 PM

South Africa vs New Zealand - 1:15 PM

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - 2:10 PM

Saturday, November 2

Australia vs Nepal - 6 AM

India vs UAE - 6:55 AM

Bowl Match 1: 7:50 AM

Bowl Match 2: 8:45 AM

Quarterfinal 1: 9:40 AM

Quarterfinal 2: 10:35 AM

Bowl Match 3: A3 vs C3 - 11:30 AM

Bowl Match 4: B3 vs D4 - 12:25 PM

Quarterfinal 3: D1 vs B2 - 1:15 PM

Quarterfinal 4: C1 vs D2 - 2:10 PM

Sunday, November 3

Bowl Match 5: A3 vs B3 - 6 AM

Plate Semifinal 1: LQ1 vs LQ2 - 6:55 AM

Plate Semifinal 2: LQ3 vs LQ4 - 7:50 AM

Bowl Match 6: C3 vs D3 - 8:45 AM

Semifinal 1: WQ1 vs WQ2 - 10:20 AM

Semifinal 2: WQ3 vs WQ4 - 11:10 AM

Bowl Final - 12:05 PM Plate Final - 12:55 PM

Cup Final - 1:55 PM

India: Robin Uthappa (c), Kedar Jadhav, Manoj Tiwary, Stuart Binny, Shreevats Goswami, Bharat Chipli, Shahbaz Nadeem

Pakistan: Faheem Ashraf (c), Muhammad Akhlaq, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Shahab Khan

South Africa: JJ Smuts (c), Matthew Boast, Evan Jones, Luthando Midiri, Don Radebe, Jacques Snyman, Aubrey Swanepoel

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali, Imran Arif, Ehsan Khan, Jason Lui (wk), Benny Paras, Sahal Malvernkar

Australia: Dan Christian (c), Alex Ross, Sam Heazlett (wk), Andrew Fekete, Fawad Ahmed, Jack Wood, James Pattinson

New Zealand: Todd Astle (c), Raunaq Kapur, Sam Cassidy, Henry McIntyre, Siddhesh Dixit, Xavier Bell, Harmeet Singh

UAE: Asif Khan (c), Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Zuhaib, Sanchit Sharma, Khalid Shah, Akif Raja, Zahoor Khan

England: Ravi Bopara (c), James Coles, Ethan Brookes, Jordan Thompson, Samit Patel, Alex Davies, Ed Barnard

Bangladesh: Yasir Ali (c), Jishan Alam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Abdullah al Mamun, Abu Hider, Sohag Gazi

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Madushanka (c), Thanuka Dabare, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sadun Weerakkody, Tharindu Ratnayake

Nepal: Sundeep Jora (c), Rashid Khan, Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Rawat, Narayan Joshi, Lokesh Bam, Pratis GC

Oman: Shuaib Al Balushi, Zikriya Islam, Wasim Ali, Hammad Mirza, Hassnain Shah, Mujibur Ali, Sufyan Mehmood