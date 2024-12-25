'Hope common sense prevails': Rohit Sharma gets sharp 'team game' reminder amid rumours of KL Rahul losing opening spot

After struggling to settle as a middle-order batter, India captain Rohit Sharma is reportedly set to return as an opener in the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which will begin on Thursday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With that, KL Rahul will be pushed one spot below in the batting line-up, thus dropping to No. 3. However, the rumours left former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh fuming as he reminded the 37-year-old that cricket is a team game. India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) reacts as he walks off the ground due to bad light with teammate KL Rahul on day three of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba(AFP)

It was reported by the Times of India on the eve of the match in Melbourne that Rohit, who managed just 19 runs in his last three innings as a No. 6 batter in Australia, will return to his original spot in the batting line-up. This would mean Rahul, who impressed as an opener in the ongoing tour, scoring 245 runs in six innings at 47, the best figures by an Indian batter, will bat at No. 3, leaving Shubman Gill to shift to the No. 6 position probably.

The report did not sit well with Ganesh, who only hoped that “common sense prevails,” and Rohit allows in-form Rahul to continue as an opener.

“Is there going to be a change in the opening pair? If so, it’s not the right thing to do. KL Rahul has looked very good at the top. Hope common sense prevails; and let’s not forget, cricket is a team game #BGT2024 #AUSvIND,” he tweeted.

What did Rohit Sharma say?

Rohit gave up his opening role in the series after Rahul impressed in his old batting position in Perth. With the India captain having missed the series opener owing to the birth of his second child, Rahul scored a valiant 77 and was part of a record 200-plus opening stand alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. He then continued his sublime form, which included a knock of 84 at the Gabba that helped India avoid a follow-on.

With Rohit struggling at No. 6, veterans had urged the India captain to return as an opener in the third Test, but the team management retained the same line-up. However, unlike the build-up to the Gabba game, there was no call for the 37-year-old to assume the opening role in Melbourne. And Rohit too had stayed tightlipped when asked in the pre-match presser.

"Let’s not worry about who bats where. Something that we need to figure and not something I would be discussing here. . We will do what is best for the team," Rohit had said on Tuesday.