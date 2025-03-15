Mumbai [India], : Ahead of the Women's Premier League 2025 final against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Saturday, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hayley Matthews expressed her excitement and said that she is hopeful that they can repeat what they did in the 2023 season where they defeated the Capitals to clinch the title. "Hopefully we can repeat memories from first season": MI's Hayley Matthews ahead of WPL 2025 final

After winning the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League season in 2023, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will lock horns with Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in search of their second title of the league.

"Feeling really good. It was the goal to get here into the finals. We got a lot of good memories from the first season here winning it, so hopefully, we can repeat those same memories and make some new ones at the same time," Hayley Matthews said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on X.

Matthews is the most consistent performer in this WPL, both bat and ball. She is the purple cap holder with 17 wickets and the third-highest run-getter of this season so far, with 304 runs in the nine matches of the competition so far in the tournament.

DC directly qualified for the WPL 2025 final after topping the league stage with 10 points, having won five times and lost thrice. They will head into Saturday's final on the back of a loss against the Gujarat Giants in their last league game.

The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, finished second in the WPL 2025 standings behind Delhi Capitals on Net Run Rate . They will head into the final after beating the Gujarat Giants by 47 runs in the eliminator on Thursday. 'Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have met seven times in the WPL, with DC leading the charts 4-3. The Capitals also won both league-stage clashes this season.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Nallapureddy Charani.

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Jintimani Kalita, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari.

