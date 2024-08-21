New Delhi [India], : Australian pacer Mitchell Starc said that the rivalry with India in Test cricket is on par with an Ashes series against England and expressed hope of winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home once again. "Hopefully, when we are sitting there on 8th of January...": Starc aims for Border-Gavaskar Trophy win against India

For the current generation of Australian stars, a Test series win over India remains an elusive dream. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins, along with others, are still hunting to lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite claiming the World Test Championship title in the one-off match at The Oval last year.

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will commence with the first Test a day match at Perth Stadium from November 22 to November 26, setting the tone for the series. India has won its last two series in Australia, held in 2018-19 and 2020-21 and could make it a hat-trick of series wins in Australia.

Speaking to the Wide World of Sports, Starc said, "Being five matches now it is probably right on par with an Ashes series. We always want to win every game at home and we know India is a very strong team. As we are placed at the minute, we are the top two teams on the Test ladder... so a very exciting series coming up for the fans and certainly the players. Hopefully, when we are sitting there on the 8th of January we have that trophy back on our shores."

A veteran of 89 Tests, with 358 wickets at an average of 27.74, said that the longer format will always be a priority for him, with seven Tests set to take on bounce, five against India and two against Sri Lanka.

"The Tests will always be taking precedence for me. We have got seven Tests on the bounce with five against India and then two in Sri Lanka, so they sit on top of the tree with what is coming up. The schedule is pretty fluid... the three quicks in particular, Josh , Pat and I, we all play three formats so it might look differently for each of us," said Starc. "I do not think we have put a deadline on anything. The Test matches will remain a priority, certainly for myself and I think it would be similar for the other two as well. We will see where bodies are and the want to keep going, but at this stage, it is all guns blazing for five Tests against India," he added.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.