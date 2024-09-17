How India's biggest stars have fared against Bangladesh in Tests

India start their Test season with a two-match series at home against Bangladesh. It is the first Test series between the two sides since India played two Tests in Bangladesh in December 2022 and most of India's regular red-ball stars are set to feature in it. Virat Kohli has played six Tests against Bangladesh(AFP)

The first Test will be played at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai from September 19. This will be followed by the second Test from September 27 to be played in Kanpur. Bangladesh will then play three T20Is in Gwalior, Delhi and Hyderabad.

India were Bangladesh's first opponent in Test cricket back in 2000 but there was no red-ball cricket between the two sides between 2010 and 2015. It means that most Indian players have hardly played any Test cricket against their neighbours.

Here we take a look at how some of India's seniormost players have fared in Test matches against Bangladesh:

Virat Kohli: The former India captain has played six Tests against Bangladesh and scored 437 runs at an average of 54.62. Kohli has scored two centuries, both when he was captain. His first was a masterful 204 off 246 balls in Hyderabad in 2017. India won the one-off Test by 208 runs. The second was at the Eden Gardens in 2019 when India hosted a pink-ball Test for the first time. Kohli scored 136 in 194 balls as India won the match by an innings and 130 runs

Rohit Sharma: The current Indian captain had to sit out their tour of Bangladesh in December 2022 due to an injury and this means that he has an almost negligible record against them. In the three Test matches that Rohit has played against Bangladesh, he has scored just 33 runs. He will surely be looking to do something about that record in the upcoming series.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ashwin, like Kohli, has played in all six Tests that India have played against Bangladesh since 2015. He has taken 23 wickets at an average of 26.78 with one five-wicket haul. Ashwin has also scored 157 runs at a very good average of 39.25 with one half century.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ashwin's long-standing spin partner has played three Tests against Bangladesh. While he has just 6 wickets to his name, Jadeja has scored 148 runs with two half-centuries. He has interestingly been dismissed just once in four innings and that came in his last knock.

Jasprit Bumrah: India's premier fast bowler was a surprise inclusion for this series as he was expected to return to international cricket only in te subsequent rubber against New Zealand. However, now that the selectors have got him in the team, Bumrah would be looking forward to playing his first-ever Test match against Bangladesh. India have faced Bangladesh in two Test series of two matches each in the time since he made his debut in the longest format. Bumrah was rested in the home series in 2019 and was injured during the two-match tour in December 2022.