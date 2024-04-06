 How much did Virat Kohli spend on his newest hairstyle before IPL 2024? Celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim drops hint | Cricket - Hindustan Times
How much did Virat Kohli spend on his newest hairstyle before IPL 2024? Celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim drops hint

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 06, 2024 07:50 PM IST

Virat Kohli sported a new hairstyle before his on-field comeback in the 2024 Indian Premier League

Virat Kohli, renowned not only for his cricketing prowess but also for his impeccable style, recently sparked a social media frenzy with a striking new hairstyle ahead of IPL 2024, courtesy of celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim. Known for his collaborations with top cricketers like MS Dhoni, Hakim opened up on the details about his work, including his pricing structure starting from a “minimum of 1 lakh per session.”

Virat Kohli (R) with Aalim Hakim(Instagram)
Virat Kohli (R) with Aalim Hakim(Instagram)

Describing his process with Kohli, Hakim shared insights into their longstanding friendship with the Indian cricketer, as well as the player's approach to experimenting with new looks. Kohli's latest hairstyle, featuring eyebrow slits, faded sides, and a subtle touch of colour, captured widespread attention and admiration.

"My Fee is very simple which everybody know How much I charge. So, it starts from 1 lakh. That's the minimum," Hakim told Brut India.

"Mahi sir and Virat, they are very old friends and they have been coming to me for haircuts for a long time. And since IPL was coming now, so we decided to do something cool and different. And Virat always have references that ‘we need to try this, we will try that next time’.

“So we keep chatting all the time that what should (be) the next look. This time we decided to do something really cool. We did a slit in his eyebrows and kept the sides a little fade, a little mullet at the back. The texture can show and yeah, and we did a little colour in the hair. So when I posted the picture, it really broke the internet and the amount of shares and likes I got on my post, that was insane.”

Hakim emphasized Kohli's immense fan following and influence in the fashion world, highlighting his unique sense of style and aesthetic preferences. He also spoke about former India captain Dhoni, stating he's “not less than any Hollywood actor.”

“And he has an immense fan following. People follow Virat Kohli all over the world. And Virat Kohli is a big sensation when it comes to fashion and aesthetics. His own aesthetics are so strong when it comes to fashion. He is not only one of the best but he is the best player in the world. But also when it comes to style, fashion, he is number one. And when we talk about Dhoni, I visualize Mahi in a very different way. For me, he is not less than any Hollywood actor. I always visualize him as a star, as a cool guy. So whenever there is an ad film shoot happening, I always request him, 'Let me record you or let me do some photo shoot from my phone. And then I'll post it later whenever I feel like,” said Hakim.

Kohli on the field

The RCB star has been a standout performer for the side in the IPL 2024 season so far, currently holding the Orange Cap with 203 runs from four matches. The side, however, is reeling at the eighth position in the table with only one win in four matches.

RCB face the high-flying Rajasthan Royals on Saturday in a bid to bring their campaign back on track, and were invited to bat first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

