 Sunil Gavaskar hands two-fisted directive for struggling RCB to revive their IPL 2024 fortunes | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Sunil Gavaskar hands two-fisted directive for struggling RCB to revive their IPL 2024 fortunes

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 06, 2024 07:06 PM IST

Sunil Gavaskar suggested the RCB one way to revive their fortunes after a poor start in IPL 2024

Former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar has suggested that the struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) should focus on chasing targets to turn their fortunes around in the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB had a challenging start to their campaign in the new season, as they are currently positioned eighth with just two points from four matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli during the match against Lucknow Super Giants (ANI)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli during the match against Lucknow Super Giants (ANI)

Gavaskar's advice comes ahead of RCB's crucial match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, where they will aim to secure a much-needed victory to climb up the points table. While the former India batter acknowledged that the results for toss could go either way, Gavaskar insisted that the side should back its strength – which lies in its batting order.

“Of course, the toss is not in your control. But at all possible opportunities, they should chase targets as batting is their strong point. I think that will give them a better chance at winning matches,” said Gavaskar, as quoted by PTI, during a cricket talk show, Midwicket Stories.

Gavaskar's remarks highlight RCB's struggling bowling unit, which has faltered in defending targets during this IPL season. RCB secured a victory while chasing against Punjab Kings but faced defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in another chasing scenario.

While the side's batting order does boast top-quality batters in Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, and Cameron Green, they have failed to perform as a cohesive unit. Barring Kohli, none have been consistent with their run-scoring, with skipper Faf being particularly out of form throughout the opening four matches.

Kohli is currently the highest run-getter in the season with 203 runs to his name, but none of the other RCB batters feature even in the top-20 of the list.

RCB face RR

With an aim to bring their campaign back on track, the RCB face Rajasthan Royals in a crucial away game on Saturday. Royals are one of the only two sides – the other being Kolkata Knight Riders – still undefeated in the league, and will look to keep their perfect record intact against the struggling Bengaluru.

