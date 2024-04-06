 'Shubman Gill leads on his own. Gaikwad has MS Dhoni': Sehwag unfiltered in point-blank comparison of GT, CSK captains | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

'Shubman Gill leads on his own. Gaikwad has MS Dhoni': Sehwag unfiltered in point-blank comparison of GT, CSK captains

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 06, 2024 06:11 PM IST

Both, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad, have led their respective sides to two wins and as many defeats in four IPL 2024 matches so far

The 2024 Indian Premier League saw a series of changes when it comes to captaincy. While the most controversial was that of Hardik Pandya succeeding Rohit Sharma at Mumbai Indians, the Chennai Super Kings also announced a day before the tournament that MS Dhoni would hand over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Additionally, Shubman Gill, the young Indian batter, also kickstarted his maiden season as captain for the Gujarat Titans.

Shubman Gill (L) and Ruturaj Gaikwad are leading their respective sides for the first time in their IPL careers this year(PTI)
Shubman Gill (L) and Ruturaj Gaikwad are leading their respective sides for the first time in their IPL careers this year(PTI)

Both CSK and GT have won two and lost as many in their four matches so far; in their clash earlier in the season, it was the Super Kings who emerged victorious with a comprehensive 63-run margin. However, despite Gaikwad's CSK at a higher position (3rd) in the IPL points table than GT (7th), experts believe that Gill has been more impressive of the two.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also read 'Don't be scared. If you think India are better without Virat Kohli in T20s...': Vaughan's daring message to Agarkar

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Michael Vaughan were asked to select between the two based on their leadership in the season so far; while Sehwag stated that Gill doesn't have “support,” Vaughan insisted that the GT captain also lacked two of his side's main players from the last season in Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami. 

“Shubman Gill. Unke paas kisi ka suppport nahi hai, vo khud captaincy kar rahe hain. Ruturaj ke paas toh fir bhi MS Dhoni hain (Shubman Gill doesn't have anyone's support, he's leading the side on his own. Ruturaj Gaikwad still has MS Dhoni by his side),” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Vaughan, meanwhile, said, “I'll say Shubman Gill. It has got to do with Hardik Pandya (departure of Hardik to MI). Obviously, he has moved on. (But) Mohammed Shami is not fit for his team, either. He has done a remarkable job so far, he looks a nice captain for the future."

Gaikwad has also been relatively quieter with the bat; in four matches so far, the CSK captain has scored only 88 runs with an indifferent strike rate of 118.91. Gill, meanwhile, is currently ranked fourth among the highest scorers in the season, with 164 runs to his name at 159.22.

Finding the momentum

CSK and GT faced defeats in their last match of the season. While the Titans were blown away by a brilliant comeback win from Punjab Kings, courtesy of their uncapped Indian duo of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma on Thursday, the Super Kings conceded a disappointing six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad the very next day. 

Titans will now look to revive their campaign as they take on Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday; CSK, meanwhile, meet KKR a day later.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, and get exclusive insights with the RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / 'Shubman Gill leads on his own. Gaikwad has MS Dhoni': Sehwag unfiltered in point-blank comparison of GT, CSK captains
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On