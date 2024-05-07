How much does Team India’s newly-launched T20 World Cup jersey cost? When and where to buy it

The Indian team, on Monday, revealed its new jersey for the T20 World Cup 2024, which is slated to be played in the USA and West Indies in June of this year. The team’s official kit sponsor, Adidas, unveiled the new T20 World Cup jersey with a fresh design in its signature blue colour. With the fans in India eagerly waiting to grab the iconic jersey, the athletic apparel giant, in its tweet, unveiled the time and place to get hold of one. India's new T2o World Cup kit(Adidas)

Adidas took to X to reveal that the jersey will be available in stores and online at adidas.co.in from 7th May and the fans can purchase it for Rs. 5999. Apart from the blue, the apparel showcases saffron colour on the sleeves, which is likely to add to the fans' experience. While this amount is meant for the players’ edition of the jersey, the fan edition will be available at Rs. 999.

Earlier in its tweet, Adidas shared a revelation video of the team’s apparel which had skipper Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja as a helicopter propelled a huge Indian team jersey for the T20 World Cup.

The marquee event, which will be co-hosted by the United States and West Indies, will witness its first encounter on June 2 between Canada and the United States.

India will kickstart its campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Stadium, East Meadow, New York. The team bowed out in the semi-finals of the biennial event in 2022 against England as it will look to secure the title for the second time since winning the inaugural edition. The team will be led by Indian opener Rohit Sharma alongside vice-captain Hardik Pandya.

Team India Squad For T20 WC: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.