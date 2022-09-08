Home / Cricket / 'How much rest does he want?': Twitter furious at Team India's 'ridiculous' call to bench Rohit against Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma has been rested for the match against Afghanistan, with KL Rahul playing the role of captain.

Team India plays in its final match of the 2022 Asia Cup on Thursday night as the side takes on Afghanistan in Dubai. The Indian team was knocked out of the tournament on Wednesday after Afghanistan faced a defeat to Pakistan – Rohit Sharma's side had already lost their first two games of the Super 4 stage and required Afghanistan to win to stay alive in the race for final.

As India take on Afghanistan in their last match of Asia Cup, the side would be aiming to finish the campaign on a high. However, there was a surprise for fans before the match as KL Rahul emerged from the dressing room for the toss instead of Rohit Sharma, as the new skipper revealed that the latter has been given rest for the game. Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal have also been rested for the clash against Afghanistan.

Also read: 'They think they are superstars. Your cricket is nothing right now': Miandad tears into Afghanistan after Asia Cup game

However, the fans on Twitter weren't exactly pleased with Rohit's decision to rest for the game.

India faced a five-wicket defeat to Pakistan in their first match of the Super 4, and conceded a six-wicket loss in their second game against Sri Lanka.

The side made three changes bringing in Deepak Chahar, Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel. Karthik had played in both matches of the group stage against Pakistan and Hong Kong, but was benched in the Super 4 games following an injury to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Chahar, meanwhile, was brought into the squad after Avesh Khan was ruled out due to illness. Axar, too, came in as a replacement for Jadeja.

