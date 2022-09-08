'How much rest does he want?': Twitter furious at Team India's 'ridiculous' call to bench Rohit against Afghanistan

Team India plays in its final match of the 2022 Asia Cup on Thursday night as the side takes on Afghanistan in Dubai. The Indian team was knocked out of the tournament on Wednesday after Afghanistan faced a defeat to Pakistan – Rohit Sharma's side had already lost their first two games of the Super 4 stage and required Afghanistan to win to stay alive in the race for final.

As India take on Afghanistan in their last match of Asia Cup, the side would be aiming to finish the campaign on a high. However, there was a surprise for fans before the match as KL Rahul emerged from the dressing room for the toss instead of Rohit Sharma, as the new skipper revealed that the latter has been given rest for the game. Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal have also been rested for the clash against Afghanistan.

However, the fans on Twitter weren't exactly pleased with Rohit's decision to rest for the game.

Finally both the teams are playing for nothing.

No Rohit Sharma? This looks shocking to me. Can't believe, he needs rest. Another poor combination of team selection. No matter they win or loss, we aren't making the right decisions anymore. @BCCI #INDvsAFG #AsiaCup2022 — Rishabh Datta (@rishabhdatt) September 8, 2022

Agar ye Must Win Match hota to kya Rohit Sharma Rest lete ? — MOHIT SHUKLA (@MohitShukla1030) September 8, 2022

Why Rohit Sharma is taking rest when team management decided to not rest key players from now on. Strange. #INDvsAFG — Rahul rathi (@Rahul1605550) September 8, 2022

Good to see India learning their lessons and being positive: by resting Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya (again) and Yuzi Chahal. It?s not as if this is IPL that they should play so many games on the trot. Such stellar performances, they do deserve the break. — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) September 8, 2022

Really upset and mood gets off by @ImRo45 decision to take rest tonight. This is the same thing he had done on WI tour. How much rest he wants and made KL the Captain who doesn't even deserve to be in XI. — Vishal. (@SportyVishal) September 8, 2022

Did KL Rahul just say Rohit Sharma needed a break? Especially during a sinking ship and when questions are always raised on his fitness? This is ridiculous..v could end up finishing 4th in Asia Cup below afg sl n pak n nobody is bothered? — Saurabh Desai (@sau_desai) September 8, 2022

Rohit sharma has taken rest today. Please take rest from cricket itself na #INDvsAFG — Shubham Charlu (@shubham_charlu) September 8, 2022

India faced a five-wicket defeat to Pakistan in their first match of the Super 4, and conceded a six-wicket loss in their second game against Sri Lanka.

The side made three changes bringing in Deepak Chahar, Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel. Karthik had played in both matches of the group stage against Pakistan and Hong Kong, but was benched in the Super 4 games following an injury to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Chahar, meanwhile, was brought into the squad after Avesh Khan was ruled out due to illness. Axar, too, came in as a replacement for Jadeja.

