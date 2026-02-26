How Pakistan’s semi-final equation shifts after New Zealand’s thumping victory over Sri Lanka
New Zealand's 61-run victory over Sri Lanka complicates Pakistan's T20 World Cup semi-final hopes.
New Zealand’s emphatic 61-run win over Sri Lanka has not knocked Pakistan out of the T20 World Cup yet, but it has made their semi-final route far more difficult and far less controllable.
The basic picture is now clear. In Super 8 Group 2, England are already through with 4 points. New Zealand have moved to 3 points after beating Sri Lanka, while Pakistan remain on 1 point after their defeat to England and the earlier washout against New Zealand. Sri Lanka, on 0 points after two losses, are out. The current net run rates make the pressure even more obvious: New Zealand are at +3.050, Pakistan at -0.461.
On points, Pakistan are still alive. They can still reach 3 points if they beat Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 match. But they can no longer qualify by their own result alone. They also need England to beat New Zealand. If New Zealand beat England, they go to 5 points and seal the second semi-final spot behind England. If New Zealand lose to England, they stay on 3 points and Pakistan can draw level on points by beating Sri Lanka.
That is where New Zealand’s big win becomes a major problem for Pakistan.
Because the margin was so heavy, New Zealand’s NRR has surged to +3.050. Pakistan are sitting at -0.461. That is a gap of 3.511, which is huge this late in a short-stage tournament. In simple terms, even if England beat New Zealand, Pakistan would likely need not just a win over Sri Lanka, but a very strong one, while also hoping England’s victory dents New Zealand’s NRR enough.
Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar, Saqlain Mushtaq placed bets, took ‘pills’ to get Sachin Tendulkar out: ‘No, it’s my turn now’
This is why New Zealand’s result changes the mood of the group. Before this match, Pakistan’s qualification equation was difficult but still looked like a standard two-result scenario. After this match, it has become a two-result scenario plus an NRR mountain.
So Pakistan’s hopes are now alive in theory, but fragile in practice. They need help from England, and then they need to produce a statement win of their own. New Zealand have not ended Pakistan’s campaign yet, but they have pushed it to the edge.