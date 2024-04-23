How Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli mentored Yashasvi Jaiswal's IPL redemption ahead of T20 World Cup selection

In a captivating turn of events, Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable comeback in the Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians not only showcased his talent but also highlighted the pivotal role of mentorship in his journey. Struggling in the opening position for Rajasthan Royals in the previous seven games, Jaiswal's return to form was a testament to his adaptability and growth as a player. Yashasvi Jaiswal in conversation with Rohit Sharma after RR vs MI

The match against Mumbai Indians witnessed a transformed Jaiswal, who opted for a more measured approach, focusing on ground shots rather than aggressive aerial strokes. This strategic shift not only reflected his maturity as a cricketer but also signaled a new found confidence and composure in his gameplay.

The post-match scene captured a heartwarming moment. Seasoned Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was seen brimming with joy after Rajasthan Royals' (RR) young gun Jaiswal smashed a brilliant century. Jaiswal embraced the elated Sharma in a heartwarming hug after the match.

In a candid interview with the IPL website, Jaiswal revealed his gratitude not just to his RR coach-captain duo, Kumar Sangakkara and Sanju Samson, for their unwavering support during challenging times, but also to the Indian stalwarts, Rohit and Virat Kohli, for their guidance. This heartwarming moment exemplifies the strong camaraderie within Indian cricket. Senior players like Sharma and Kohli readily extend their support and guidance to young talents like Jaiswal, fostering a supportive environment for growth.

"It's incredible and I am enjoying it. Initially, it was tough for me but that's how cricket is. I guess you have to go through ups and downs and learn. I want to thank all my seniors Virat bhaiya and Rohit bhaiya and especially Sanga sir and Sanju bhai, the way they have been talking to me. It's incredible to go through these phases and still enjoy the game," Yashasvi Jaiswal said in an interview with the IPL website.

"It is important the effort that I have been putting in my practice sessions. In my mind I want to play with good intent and help my team," Jaiswal further added

The knock propelled him back into contention for a place at the top of the Rajasthan Royals batting order, a position crucial for their success in the upcoming season. With a potentially long season ahead, a strong opening partnership is vital for RR, and Jaiswal's form against MI puts him in a good position to solidify that role.

While the competition for India's T20 World Cup opening slot is fierce, Jaiswal's innings showcased his ability to thrive under pressure. This could prove to be a valuable asset for the Indian team, particularly if they choose to prioritise a dominant batting performance