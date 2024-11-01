How Rohit Sharma's selfless act pulled MI out of limbo, allowed them to retain 'Big Four' before IPL Auction: Report

After a challenging 2024 season that saw Mumbai Indians (MI) finish last in the IPL table, the franchise has held on to its most sought-after stars, retaining Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rohit Sharma. This decision, orchestrated through months of discussions and a carefully strategized retention plan, speaks to the franchise's dedication to keeping its core intact despite increasing interest from other teams. Rohit Sharma during 2024 IPL(PTI)

For MI, it meant a collective effort to balance player hierarchy with long-term goals, bringing Bumrah in as their highest-paid retention at ₹18 crore, followed closely by Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav at ₹16.35 crore each, and Rohit Sharma at ₹16.30 crore.

Emerging young talent Tilak Varma was also retained for ₹8 crore, rounding out the team's core.

This retention came with its share of complexities, especially concerning leadership roles. According to a report from Indian Express, the franchise had considered changing captains at one point over the past few months. While Hardik’s ascension wasn’t immediately popular with fans, the MI management opted for a transparent approach, addressing each player’s perspective in honest team discussions.

“There were threadbare discussions where nothing was left unsaid,” a source told the newspaper, referring to the open conversations that followed MI’s disappointing season.

Ultimately, it reportedly was Rohit Sharma’s willingness to step back and support his teammates that helped streamline the retention decisions. Rohit, who retired from T20Is after leading India to the T20 World Cup title this year, was instrumental in simplifying the hierarchy.

“He was the one who said that Bumrah, Hardik, and Surya play for India so they need to be in the top three,” the source told the newspaper.

“It has a lot to do with the respect Bumrah has in the team and his importance to the side,” a source told Indian Express.

SKY last to sign on

Notably, Suryakumar Yadav was reportedly the last of the core group to sign on, having been pursued by multiple franchises with enticing offers. Still, he chose to stay with MI, stating his commitment to fostering a positive team atmosphere.

“Not just that, he has told us that he will take it upon himself to keep the dressing room atmosphere perfect,” the source shared. For MI, the ‘Big Four’, as they are fondly called, represent both continuity and a renewed drive to reclaim glory cricket journey began.