How Virat Kohli instilled confidence in under-fire Yash Dayal after a forgettable season: 'Biggest thing he said to me…’

The presence of someone like Virat Kohli in the dressing room instantly boosts the confidence of the young players in the side and when a player of his stature gives a pep talk to them, it becomes the cherry on the cake. Something similar happened with a young pacer who joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru last season after a difficult IPL season with his previous franchise Gujarat Titans - Yash Dayal. The Bengaluru-based franchise splashed INR 5 crore to sign the left-arm pacer last season, which grabbed eyeballs as many predicted it to be a flop signing, but Dayal turned the tide. Yash Dayal reveals how Virat Kohli's pep talk boosted his morale on his arrival at RCB(BCCI Image)

The young pacer from Uttar Pradesh overcame the ghosts of IPL 2023, where an over changed his life. He picked 15 wickets for RCB last season and played a crucial role in their journey to the playoffs.

Dayal joined RCB under immense pressure after a forgettable season with the Titans, where KKR's Rinku Singh smashed him five consecutive sixes in the final over to snatch a win for his side. Things went downhill for Dayal in IPL 2023 after the hammering from Rinku, but RCB decided to give him an opportunity and went big for him in the auction.

Virat Kohli backed me: Yash Dayal

Dayal revealed how batting maestro Kohli boosted his morale on his arrival at RCB with a pep talk. The 26-year-old asserted that the former RCB skipper backs the young players in the side and talks with them in a healthy way to make them comfortable.

"The biggest thing he (Kohli) said to me was that he will back me the whole season. He told me that I will not feel like I have come to a new place, and he backed me completely. So this was a huge boost up and he talks to the youngsters in such a very healthy way and he is nothing like what people talk about on TV. I don't feel like that," Dayal told Sports Tak.

The pep talk from Kohli worked wonders for Dayal as he finished as the highest-wicket taker for RCB last season and played a pivotal role in their turnaround in the second half, where they fought against all odds to reach the playoffs.