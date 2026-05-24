How Virat Kohli is ‘rage-baiting’: Internet convinced former India Test batter is triggering his fans

Not once, not twice, but thrice in the past week has Virat Kohli found himself linked to conversations around Test cricket — all in the very month in which he had shockingly announced his retirement from the format a year ago. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad (ANI Pic Service)

It began with a red-ball-themed pair of shoes gifted to his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, who later revealed that he had recently discussed Test cricket with the former India captain. But Kohli’s latest move has now left the internet convinced that the batting star is deliberately triggering his fans.

Earlier this week, Kohli shared a video on Instagram where he visited Rajkumar and presented him with a specially designed shoe inspired by the red ball. Surprised by the gesture, Rajkumar’s immediate reaction was: “I always remember why red-ball cricket was important for you.”

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It was in May last year that Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket — a decision that, despite weeks of speculation leading up to it, still came as a major shock.

At a time when cricket continues to drift towards franchise leagues and shorter formats, Kohli had emerged as one of the biggest ambassadors of Test cricket. He carried the format on his shoulders and injected fresh life into a version of the game many feared was fading away.

Just two days after the Instagram clip, Rajkumar further fuelled comeback chatter when he admitted that he had recently spoken to Kohli about the possibility of returning to the format after persistent requests from die-hard fans.

“We are talking about it... let’s see what happens,” he said on the Express Cafe podcast when asked about Kohli’s reaction to the growing comeback demands.

And if those two moments were not enough, Kohli once again sent social media into overdrive on Saturday after appearing alongside Ravi Shastri in a podcast while wearing a sweater that fans felt resembled classic Test cricket attire.

Within minutes, social media was flooded with reactions, with many jokingly accusing Kohli of “rage-baiting” his supporters over another possible Test comeback.