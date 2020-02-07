How will cricket stars look in IPL 2020 - Hairstylist reveals 

cricket

The 13th season of Indian Premier League is set to begin from March 29 at Wankhede Stadium. The defending champions Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign in their home ground in a bid to defend the title. Some of the biggest names in world cricket will take part in the lucrative T20 league - including the likes of Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson. During the tournament, several cricketers have caught the attention of fans with their looks and hairstyles in the past. Popular hairstylist Rashid Salmani, who will be styling several cricketers in the tournament gives a glimpse of what he has planned for this year’s tournament.

Speaking to Live Hindustan, he says that he has selected vibrant colours as a theme for this year’s IPL. he adds that blue, peacock blue, purple blue, red, pink and other such colours will trend in this season. Salmani will be experimenting with such colours this season.

Salmani further said that cricketers often take inspiration from footballers’ hairstyles, but they do not want to look exactly like them. Hence, he wants to give her own twist to the footballer’s hairstyles.

Talking about Kuldeep Yadav, Salmani revealed that the chinaman does not like to experiment too much wihth his hair. Kuldeep has curly year, which is difficult to manage. Hence he likes to have a simple haircut, he adds. Salmani has experimented a lot with hairstyles of Rishabh Pant, Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer.

Salmani also gave New Zealand star bowler Trent Boult a hair cut at 3 am after Delhi’s IPL match against Mumbai last year. “I was really tired, but still I went ahead and gave him a haircut. Boult and other cricketers praised my work.”

He further talked about how he gave a silver streak to Rishabh Pant before he was supposed to get the “Emerging Player of the Year” award. “The look became quite popular among the young cricketers,” he adds.

Speaking about overseas cricketers, Salmani adds: “Foreign players, too, do not like clean cut, and as per the texture of their hair, it does not suit them much. Foreign players like to keep texture on top part of the hair, unlike Indian players. They do not like solid and balanced hair cut.”