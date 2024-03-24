How will Shubman Gill use Impact Player rule? Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians Likely XI, GT vs MI head-to-head record

It is expected to be a sizzling affair on Sunday, as Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2024 opener, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The fixture has already had plenty of pre-match drama which saw Hardik Pandya rejoin MI, before the auction last year. On rejoining MI, Hardik also took over captaincy duties from Rohit Sharma. Shubman Gill in action for GT.(PTI)

Hardik was released by MI in 2022 and was purchased by GT. He was immediately appointed as team captain and led them to the title in their debut season. Last season, GT once again reached the final, but lost to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

After Hardik's departure, GT also had to name a new captain and selected the most obvious choice, Shubman Gill, as the skipper. Gill won the Orange Cap last season, but there are plenty of questions regarding his captaincy. Gill led his state side Punjab in only two T20s, and will have a huge task ahead.

GT are without their top wicket-taker from last season, Mohammed Shami, and the pacer is currently recovering from an injury. Meanwhile, GT had roped in young Jharkhand wicketkeeper Robin Minz during the auction for ₹3.6 crore, who also got ruled out due to injuries from a bike accident. In response, GT acquired Sandeep Warrier and BR Sharath as replacements. Meanwhile, veteran Matthew Wade hasn't yet joined the squad, as he will be featuring in the Sheffield Shield final in Australia.

GT are expected to rely on Sai Sudharsan and Sai Kishore for the Impact Player role, depending on when they bat and bowl. They will also need to select between Kane Williamson and Azmatullah Omarzai. Williamson offers experience and depth in the batting order and Omarzai will give a sixth bowling option.

GT likely XI (if batting first): GT- Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma

GT likely XI (if bowling first): Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sai Kishore

Fresh chapter for MI

IPL 2024 will be a fresh chapter for Mumbai Indians, with Hardik leading them as captain. During his stint with GT, he led them to a top-of-the-table finish in both seasons and will be looking to replicate that.

There are still question marks over his relationship with Rohit, due to the timing of the captaincy change. So, the spotlight will be on the duo and everyone will try to analyse their relationship.

Five-time champions MI haven't reached a final since 2020 (they won their fifth title), and it is the longest period they have had to go through a trophy drought since 2013. MI will be without Suryakumar Yadav, who is still recovering from an ankle surgery. The India star is currently recuperating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

To make matters worse, two of MI's overseas pacers Jason Behrendorff and Dilshan Madushanka have been ruled out of the season due to injuries. Meanwhile, Gerald Coetzee hasn't achieved full match fitness yet. MI have replaced Behrendorff and Madushanka with England's Luke Wood and South Africa's Kwena Maphaka.

IPL 2024 will also see Jasprit Bumrah return to the franchise league. The India pacer missed IPL 2023 due to injury. From their overseas players, MI will rely a lot on Tim David, whose finishing skills may come in handy. Meanwhile, they will need to choose between all-rounders Romario Shepherd and Mohammad Nabi.

MI likely XI (if batting first): Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Nuwan Thushara, Akash Madhwal

MI likely XI (if bowling first): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Nuwah Thushara, Luke Wood, Akash Madhwal

GT vs MI head-to-head record

Both sides have faced each other four times, with GT winning twice and MI coming out on top on two occasions.