‘How would you handle the alleged rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma?’ CAC asked head coach candidate

The reported rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have hogged headlines in the recent past. Before departing for West Indies, captain Kohli rubbished all such theories and even said that such reports have no basis. Now, a candidate who was shortlisted for the position of Team India head coach has revealed that he was asked by the Kapil Dev-led CAC panel as to how he would have handled the alleged rift between the captain and vice-captain.

“I told the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) that there is no such fight and Virat has gone on record to deny this, so I don’t know how to answer this question but I would have stepped in immediately and doused it,” the candidate was quoted by mid-day.

“I wouldn’t have allowed it to escalate. I would also involve the BCCI and keep them in the loop because I want a happy and healthy dressing room. If at all there was a rift why couldn’t the present coach solve it,” he further added.

It needs to be mentioned here that Virat Kohli had categorically denied any rifts in the dressing room. The captain mentioned that the team was a successful unit and such reports were very disrespectful for the players.

“We are feeding off lies. We are overlooking facts. We are turning a blind eye to all the good things that has happened. We are creating fantasies and scenarios in our head and want to accept that this is the truth,” Kohli said while addressing the pre-tour media conference ahead of the West Indies tour.

The skipper also said that bringing personal lives into the picture was very disrespectful for the players.

“I have seen this for too long now. Bringing personal lives into the picture. It’s disrespectful after a moment. There is nothing between me and Rohit,” Kohli said.

